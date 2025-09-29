A New Era at Rothman Orthopaedics: Christian Ellison Named CEO to Lead Nation's Largest Musculoskeletal Practice

Christian possesses all the qualities we look for in a CEO to lead Rothman Orthopaedics. Post this

"For more than 55 years, the name Rothman has been synonymous with excellence and innovation," said Ellison. "I'm honored to lead an organization whose physicians are internationally recognized for their patient care, research, training, and clinical expertise. Rothman's commitment to the independent practice of orthopedics is an important contribution to the communities they serve and U.S. healthcare more broadly. I look forward to building on its legacy as a leader in orthopedic care."

Ellison has built his career in healthcare services across multiple U.S. markets and internationally, with much of his work centered on orthopedic care delivery. He has a proven track record of transforming healthcare organizations through innovative strategies and operational excellence with a particular expertise in developing and scaling outpatient care delivery models over multiple geographies. Most recently, he served as CEO and Board Member at EVP EyeCare in Denver —an investor sponsored physician organization providing ophthalmic care in Arizona, Colorado, and Texas.

Ellison will officially begin his tenure as CEO on October 1. For more information, visit RothmanOrtho.com.

About Rothman Orthopaedics

Rothman Orthopaedics is a world-leader in the field of orthopedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedics providers treat patients at 32 office locations and have surgical privileges at over 70 facilities. With experts in ten orthopedic specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopedic oncology, trauma and fracture care, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Phillies, Orlando Magic as well as over 40 college and high school teams including Drexel University, St. Joe's University, and Villanova University. The Philadelphia Eagles, Center City District, and the Philadelphia Marathon are part of the over 100 corporate and community organizations that Rothman partners with annually.

For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics, please call 800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.

