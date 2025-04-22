A New Era for CDR: Website and True Talent Tools & Technology Designed to Transform Performance

"We are steadfastly focused on revolutionizing leadership and talent development and have the tools for organizations to transform their talent decisions and investments for sustained success," Nancy Parsons, CEO and Founder. Post this

Also, as part of this update, we are proud to introduce new brand names for two of our flagship tools and services:

True Talent Profile™ (formerly CDR 3-D Suite): Our comprehensive assessment tool designed to uncover the true potential of individuals and teams. This in-depth, scientifically validated assessment measures character traits, personality-based risks, and drivers & reward needs, providing a new level of self-awareness. These unmatched tools have been trusted by global organizations for over 26 years.

True Talent Coach™ (formerly CDR-U Coach): Our innovative digital avatar coaching platform that offers personalized coaching debriefs of one's True Talent Profile results and provides action planning modules and a STEM Fit review. The True Talent Coach is scalable, psychologically safe, and available 24/7.

"We are steadfastly focused on revolutionizing leadership and talent development and have the tools for organizations to transform their talent decisions and investments for sustained success," says Nancy Parsons, CEO and Founder.

Visit our new website at www.cdrassessmentgroup.com to learn more about our products and services.

About CDR Assessment Group

CDR Assessment Group is a leading provider of assessment, talent development and management solutions. With over 26 years of experience, we specialize in helping organizations identify, develop, and retain top talent through our innovative assessment tools and coaching platforms. Globally recognized for executive and leadership coaching founded on the scientifically validated True Talent Profile™, CDR provides a complete range of talent development and talent management services. Over the past two decades, CDR has continually innovated, culminating in the launch of the True Talent Coach™. This platform provides deep self-awareness coaching for all levels of employees while providing enterprise-wide, accurate data for better people decisions. The True Talent Coach™ has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the International Stevie Award for Best New Product or Service of the Year at the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Houston Business Journal Innovation Award in 2022.

Media Contact

Sydney Hoffman, CDR Assessment Group, 1 832-886-4308, [email protected], www.cdrassessmentgroup.com

SOURCE CDR Assessment Group