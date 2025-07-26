A New Era for SimPowerSystems: OPAL-RT to Lead Its Future

A New Era for the Technology behind SimPowerSystems – OPAL-RT to Lead Commercialization, Support, and Future Innovation
MONTREAL, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES is proud to announce that, as of Fall 2025, it will officially take over the commercialization, support, and future development of the technology that has historically been commercialized by The MathWorks, Inc. under the name SimPowerSystems, or more recently Specialized Power Systems, and also known as SPS, the renowned Simulink® toolbox for modeling and simulating power systems and power electronics.
This transition marks a major milestone in the evolution of the trailblazing technology originally created over 30 years ago by Hydro-Quebec's research institute (IREQ). SimPowerSystems has not only shaped generations of electrical engineers but has also laid the groundwork for modern power systems understanding. OPAL-RT is committed to carrying this legacy forward with renewed vision, aligned with the future of real-time simulation.
Why This Transition Matters - A community to preserve and empower
OPAL-RT aims to transform the existing user base into a vibrant, global community. A new dedicated transactional website, social media presence, model-sharing platform, and global academic outreach program will ensure the technology behind SimPowerSystems is not just maintained, it is reinvented!
A clear vision for the future
The renewed product will evolve alongside ARTEMiS, OPAL-RT's real-time simulation solver, and its advanced HIL platforms. This convergence will deliver a modern user experience, seamless integration into real-time and cloud environments, and educational bundles tailored to tomorrow's engineers.
A commitment to continuous innovation
OPAL-RT will introduce new features, enhance compatibility with modern tools and emerging standards, and pave the way for cloud-native simulation, collaborative workflows, and enhanced time-domain analysis.
What This Means for users of SimPowerSystems - Uninterrupted support
Current SimPowerSystems users will continue using their models without disruption. OPAL-RT will ensure continuity of service and provide dedicated technical expertise.
An expanded ecosystem
The new offering will now be actively promoted across universities, research centers, and industries worldwide. Expect tailored academic licensing, strong visibility at key international conferences, and enhanced distribution partnerships.
An open invitation
In line with data protection and privacy regulations, no user data is automatically transferred. We invite all current and former SimPowerSystems users to stay tuned to further information in Fall about registering on our new portal to access support and updates.
A Message from Jean Belanger, President and Co-founder of OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES
"SimPowerSystems has always been more than just a toolbox, it's a global standard for education and innovation for electric systems. As a company born in the same ecosystem that created the technology behind SimPowerSystems, we are honored to lead its future. Our mission is to amplify its impact, broaden its accessibility, and evolve its capabilities for the decades ahead."
About OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES
For over two decades, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES has been a global leader in real-time simulation and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing. Since 1997, OPAL-RT has empowered engineers and researchers with accessible, innovative, and customized simulation technology—bridging the gap between modeling and real-world applications. By leveraging high-performance computing, OPAL-RT accelerates the development of advanced solutions in energy, automotive, aerospace, and beyond.
