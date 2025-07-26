A New Era for SimPowerSystems: OPAL-RT to Lead Its Future

"SimPowerSystems has always been more than just a toolbox, it's a global standard for education and innovation for electric systems. Our mission is to amplify its impact, broaden its accessibility, and evolve its capabilities." — Jean Belanger, President and Co-founder of OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Post this

Why This Transition Matters - A community to preserve and empower

OPAL-RT aims to transform the existing user base into a vibrant, global community. A new dedicated transactional website, social media presence, model-sharing platform, and global academic outreach program will ensure the technology behind SimPowerSystems is not just maintained, it is reinvented!

A clear vision for the future

The renewed product will evolve alongside ARTEMiS, OPAL-RT's real-time simulation solver, and its advanced HIL platforms. This convergence will deliver a modern user experience, seamless integration into real-time and cloud environments, and educational bundles tailored to tomorrow's engineers.

A commitment to continuous innovation

OPAL-RT will introduce new features, enhance compatibility with modern tools and emerging standards, and pave the way for cloud-native simulation, collaborative workflows, and enhanced time-domain analysis.

What This Means for users of SimPowerSystems - Uninterrupted support

Current SimPowerSystems users will continue using their models without disruption. OPAL-RT will ensure continuity of service and provide dedicated technical expertise.

An expanded ecosystem

The new offering will now be actively promoted across universities, research centers, and industries worldwide. Expect tailored academic licensing, strong visibility at key international conferences, and enhanced distribution partnerships.

An open invitation

In line with data protection and privacy regulations, no user data is automatically transferred. We invite all current and former SimPowerSystems users to stay tuned to further information in Fall about registering on our new portal to access support and updates.

A Message from Jean Belanger, President and Co-founder of OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES

"SimPowerSystems has always been more than just a toolbox, it's a global standard for education and innovation for electric systems. As a company born in the same ecosystem that created the technology behind SimPowerSystems, we are honored to lead its future. Our mission is to amplify its impact, broaden its accessibility, and evolve its capabilities for the decades ahead."

For more information about OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES and its expanded services, visit www.opal-rt.com

About OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES

For over two decades, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES has been a global leader in real-time simulation and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing. Since 1997, OPAL-RT has empowered engineers and researchers with accessible, innovative, and customized simulation technology—bridging the gap between modeling and real-world applications. By leveraging high-performance computing, OPAL-RT accelerates the development of advanced solutions in energy, automotive, aerospace, and beyond.

