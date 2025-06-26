A New Era In PCOS Care: Lilli Health Launches First-Ever App Aimed To Manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome With Science-Backed Low Insulin Lifestyle™

The Lilli App isn't just another PCOS platform, it's a new way forward for the millions of PCOS patients who have been given the wrong advice about nutrition leading to frustration, hopelessness and zero results. Post this

Inspired by her own experience with PCOS, Dr. Ali Chappell, a thought leader shaping the conversation around PCOS, launched Lilli Health in 2022 to address the PCOS disparities and assist in the development, education and management for the tens of millions of individuals affected. The Lilli App is the first app designed to manage insulin resistance in patients with PCOS.

"The Lilli App isn't just another PCOS platform, it's a new way forward for the millions of PCOS patients who have been given the wrong advice about nutrition leading to frustration, hopelessness and zero results," said Ali Chappell, Founder of Lilli Health, "If you're not targeting insulin, you're not truly treating PCOS, and it's why Lilli was created - to change that narrative, giving patients the knowledge, tools, and support to finally take control of their health."

Lilli takes a holistic approach in helping patients, and healthcare providers around the world, understand how food affects insulin levels and why that matters for PCOS. Since insulin testing is rarely done in clinical practice, Lilli makes it easy to test and track results and get actionable, science-backed insights on what they mean for your health. No other app currently offers this level of personalized, data-driven support.

The Lilli app combines lab tracking, personalized education, and actionable insights in one place, making it easier than ever for users to understand their body and make lasting improvements to their health with tools including:

Education: Get started with how to support hormone balance and reverse insulin resistance with expert-led nutrition education designed specifically for women with PCOS. Empower yourself with real science and real solutions.





Meal Plans and Recipes: Take the guesswork out of what to eat. Lilli offers delicious, easy-to-follow meal plans and recipes tailored to support a Low Insulin Lifestyle—designed for women with PCOS and insulin resistance.





Symptom tracking: Stay connected to your body. Track your symptoms daily to uncover patterns, monitor progress, and stay on track with your Low Insulin Lifestyle. It's your PCOS journey—personalized.





Metabolic Health: Easily upload lab results from your provider or use Lilli's Metabolic Testing Kits for seamless integration. Get clear, easy-to-understand interpretations and track how your insulin levels, and your health, improve over time.





Menstrual Cycle Insights - Track your cycle, ovulation, and pregnancy milestones using real, personalized data. No confusing predictions or unreliable algorithms—just your actual cycle data, even if it's irregular. Plus, download a summary to bring to your doctor and advocate for your care with confidence.

"Addressing insulin resistance early, particularly in women of reproductive age, is critical to preventing obesity and its associated long-term health complications," said Steven J. Fleischman, MD, MBA, FACOG, Sound Obstetrics and Gynecology, PC and Associate Chief, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yale New Haven Hospital, "Efforts to bridge this gap in care hold the potential to profoundly alter the course of women's health for generations to come."

The approach is backed by peer-reviewed research showing participants achieved a 52.9% reduction in insulin levels and an average 19-pound weight loss in eight weeks. The research also demonstrates significant improvements in PCOS symptoms, metabolic health and fertility outcomes without requiring calorie counting or carbohydrate restriction.

While other PCOS-related apps focus on general diet or exercise, Lilli is built on cutting-edge research to provide the best insulin-friendly approach to long-term health. Lilli is like having a personal dietitian in your pocket with day-to-day guidance on managing symptoms through motivation, tracking, meal planning, education, and support.

The Lilli Health app will be available on the Apple app store starting Thursday, June 26th. For more information on Lilli Health and to learn more about the Low Insulin Lifestyle [LILLI] approach, please visit Lillihealth.com.

About Lilli Health

Lilli Health is a pioneering digital health company founded in 2022 by Dr. Ali Chappell, a registered dietitian and PCOS researcher, dedicated to transforming PCOS care through evidence-based insulin management. The company coined the term "Low Insulin Lifestyle" (LILLI) to address insulin resistance - the root cause of PCOS symptoms affecting up to one in five women globally. Built on a decade of peer-reviewed research, including three clinical studies, Lilli Health has created the first app designed specifically to manage insulin resistance in PCOS patients, combined with at-home metabolic testing kits for personalized insights rarely available in clinical practice. The Houston-based company empowers millions of individuals and their medical practitioners to take control of PCOS management through science-backed solutions. For more information, visit LilliHealth.com.

