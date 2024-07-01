A New Era of Growth and Opportunity for Smart FBA and Smart Wholesale Clients

CEO Scott Hunt takes charge, spearheading strategic innovations and greater performance metrics for e-commerce clients
DALLAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart FBA and Smart Wholesale announce a major organizational transformation to better support their clients' e-commerce sales goals. Through a strategic shareholder buyout, Scott Hunt is now the companies' sole owner, President, and CEO. This change marks a significant milestone in leadership and Hunt is doubling down on the commitment to deliver unparalleled service and results to Smart FBA and Smart Wholesale clients.
"We are entering a new era of innovation and expansion at Smart FBA," says Hunt. "Our clients can expect more opportunities, better performance metrics, and enhanced support as we navigate this exciting phase together. Looking ahead, Smart FBA reaffirms our commitment to client success and operational excellence. This change represents a forward-thinking approach aimed at propelling our clients' businesses to new heights in the Amazon Marketplace and within the e-commerce automation space."
Starting on day one, Hunt's dynamic leadership has implemented breakthrough improvements across key operational areas. These enhancements are set to revolutionize how clients' Amazon stores perform in the competitive e-commerce landscape.
Recently, Hunt has decreased the cost of merchandise for clients and moved key people into new positions. A new sourcing manager sourced products for a single store that produced more than $12 million gross per year.
Hunt has implemented measures that directly benefit clients. By optimizing and improving cost-of-goods margins, Smart FBA is enhancing potential profitability for sellers across the board. In addition to better wholesale prices, the introduction of new product categories expands market reach, diversifies product revenue streams, and positions clients' potential for sustained growth.
The roll out of new brand and wholesale partnerships will not only enrich product offerings, but will also strengthen market positioning, while providing clients with access to a broader range of high-quality, in-demand merchandise.
Hunt states, "I feel privileged to bring exceptional value and results to our e-commerce clients."
About Smart FBA
Smart FBA is a leading provider of comprehensive e-commerce solutions, specializing in Amazon store performance and industry-leading e-commerce platforms for sellers worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and client success, Smart FBA delivers unparalleled service and support in navigating the complexities of online retail. Since 2020, Smart FBA has helped clients optimize product listings and implement effective marketing strategies to achieve their highest selling potential on Amazon and popular e-commerce platforms. Learn more at SmartFBA.co.
