A New Era of Leadership: CLOC Unveils Expanded, Modernized Board to Unite the Legal Ecosystem

"This slate of directors reflects our commitment to representing a broad range of perspectives across industries, regions, and experiences, and to advancing the practice of legal operations on a truly global scales." -Oyango Snell, Executive Director, CLOC Post this

Expanded Vision: Following a comprehensive nomination and evaluation process led by the CLOC Nominating Committee, CLOC's Board is growing from nine to 16 directors, the largest expansion in its 10-year history. The 2026 Board brings together a diverse, powerful slate of legal operations leaders, in-house counsel, and technology innovators to drive the organization's long-term strategy and impact.

This move broadens the Board's geographic, industry, and functional representation and includes legal service providers, reflecting CLOC's belief that a thriving ecosystem must bring all stakeholders to the table to truly drive industry change. The Board expansion includes a governance change aligned with association best practices, introducing Board Chair and Chair-Elect roles and an entirely volunteer board.

Unified Purpose: For the first time, CLOC is formally seating legal service providers alongside its in-house experts. This bold move ensures diverse perspectives across the legal ecosystem are at the table, as true industry change happens only through collective action and collaboration. This ensures CLOC remains the leading voice for the legal operations profession, deepening our global commitment to advancing legal operations through broader representation and unified purpose.

Strategic Impact: CLOC is also modernizing its internal organizational leadership, evolving the Executive Director role, which leads the CLOC organization, into a President & CEO position. This aligns with association best practices and enables CLOC to scale its operations to support its 6,500 members and global expansion. This structure is built for scale, focusing the Board on global strategy and impact while strengthening the alignment between the board and the organization. The realignment creates a more active partnership between the CLOC Executive Team and the Board, with the President & CEO participating directly in discussions to advance CLOC's influence in legal operations.

The 2026 board is comprised of the following newly elected directors:

Mark Allen, Director of Legal & Compliance Operations, Zillow

Donovan Bell, Senior Director, Head of Global Operations, Corporate Affairs, Policy, Integrity, Trade & Legal, Intel

Alex Gao, Senior Director, Legal Operations, Hilton Worldwide Corporation

Kurt Grasinger, Legal Operations & Outside Counsel Manager, Meta

Stacy Lettie, Chief of Staff to the General Counsel, Organon

Jerry Levine, Chief Evangelist & General Counsel, ContractPodAI

Colin Levy, General Counsel, Malbek

Carl Morrison, Senior Manager, Legal Operations, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

Richard Robinson, Director of Client Success, Epiq

Kirsten Taitelbaum, Vice President, Head of Legal Operations and Chief of Staff, Sutter Health

Darth Vaughn, Associate General Counsel & Managing Director, Policy and Legal Operations, Ford Motor Company

In addition, the following current Board members will continue their service in 2026:

Áine Lyons, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Workday

Frances Pomposo, Senior Director, Head of Legal Operations, and COS to the Chief Legal Officer, Intuitive

Laura Dieudonné, Legal Operations & Administration Director, Delta Air Lines

Adam Becker, Director, Legal Operations, Cockroach Labs

"As Co-Chair of the Nominating Committee, I am inspired by the passion and commitment of the applicants," said Adam Becker. "Our final slate brings together strong individual leaders who share CLOC's vision to elevate the profession and empower legal operations professionals to make an impact at every level of the enterprise."

"What continues to inspire me about CLOC is our shared commitment to collaboration and progress," said Laura Dieudonné, Legal Operations and Administration Director at Delta Air Lines and Co-Chair of the Nominating Committee. "Legal operations is about connecting people, ideas, and innovation to move our organization forward. This new chapter for CLOC strengthens that sense of community, bringing more perspectives to the table and creating even greater opportunities to learn from one another as we elevate the profession together."

Áine Lyons, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel at Workday and CLOC President, added: "In the AI era, shaping the future of legal operations requires our collective ingenuity. The power of connecting every voice, across regions, industries, and experiences, will propel us forward together. These governance updates go beyond expanding our Board; they are a fundamental realignment for impact. This slate of directors reflects CLOC's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, bold innovation, and global collaboration."

The incoming Board will officially begin its term in January 2026 and begin its work to align on strategic priorities and advance CLOC's mission worldwide.

About CLOC

CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium) leads the way in legal operations transformation. It is a global community committed to excellence, collaboration, and innovation in the business and practice of law. CLOC is a 501(c)(6) member-driven professional association. For more information, visit www.cloc.org.

Media Contact

Erin Harrison, LIMELIGHT, 1 2036109492, [email protected], LIMELIGHT

SOURCE CLOC