A New Foundation for Human Flourishing: National AI Literacy Day Ignites Coast-to-Coast Action

Bipartisan approach to establish foundational AI literacy in the modern workforce
WASHINGTON, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the third annual National AI Literacy Day, a coast-to-coast day of action and unified call to define AI literacy as a foundational literacy for education in the 21st century. Led by a core coalition—EDSAFE AI Alliance, aiEDU, Common Sense Media, and The Tech Interactive —this movement mobilized over 170 supporting organizations, state leaders, and school districts to ensure that every learner is equipped to thrive in an AI-integrated society.
As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the global economy and daily life, National AI Literacy Day moves beyond the tech "hype" to address two fundamental questions: "What is AI?" and "How do we prepare learners for an AI-enabled world?" Today's activations across the country signal a shift in the national landscape, establishing AI literacy as a foundational skill in education, essential to reading, writing, and arithmetic. This movement seeks to empower individuals rather than merely train them for technical readiness. This human-centric approach ensures that technology serves the goal of human flourishing, allowing students and workers to maintain agency in an increasingly AI-automated world.
"AI literacy is no longer a luxury—it is a fundamental need for the next generation of learners and workers," said Erin Mote, CEO of InnovateEDU. "National AI Literacy Day is about moving beyond the hype and fear to provide every student, teacher, and family with the tools they need to navigate an AI-driven world safely and equitably. Together with events in more than 50 communities across the country and with over 170 supporting partners, we are building a national infrastructure that ensures the future of technology is shaped by the people and communities who use it every day."
National AI Literacy Day showcases a unique approach to action, knowing that education looks different in every state. Whether through school-based curriculum, parent town halls, or bipartisan leadership summits, the goal remains consistent: ensuring every learner, regardless of their zip code, has the knowledge to succeed in an AI-enabled workforce.
This bipartisan effort brings together leaders from industry, government, and the nonprofit sector to collectively define and prepare the next generation holistically. By fostering these critical conversations today, the coalition is securing the economic and educational success of tomorrow.
While today serves as a national focal point, the movement is anchored by a revitalized digital resource hub at AILiteracyDay.org. This site serves as a permanent, year-round home for educators, parents, and policymakers to access free lesson plans, ethics guides, and professional development tools.
National AI Literacy Day is generously supported by the Siegel Family Endowment, Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM SkillsBuild, Google, and the Kapor Foundation. Together, their commitment to workforce readiness and accessible education continues to drive this national groundswell.
ABOUT NATIONAL AI LITERACY DAY
National AI Literacy Day is a nationwide day of action dedicated to exploring the fundamental question, "What is AI?" and "How do we prepare learners for an AI-enabled world?". Organized by the EDSAFE AI Alliance, aiEDU, Common Sense Media, and The Tech Interactive, this national day of learning will bring together students, parents, educators, and community members to examine how this technology is shaping our world. Opportunities for engagement include valuable lessons for classrooms and after-school programs, as well as professional development opportunities for educators. With events hosted in local communities and national spotlight events, our mission is to promote AI literacy as a foundational skill for the 21st century.
Press Contact:
Jessica Duff, APR
Marketing and Communication Manager, InnovateEDU
https://www.innovateedunyc.org/
Media Contact
Jessica Duff, InnovateEDU, 1 5013194901, [email protected], https://www.innovateedunyc.org/
SOURCE InnovateEDU
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