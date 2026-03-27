A New Foundation for Human Flourishing: National AI Literacy Day Ignites Coast-to-Coast Action

"Not only the consumer will be able to shop faster and check out faster. They will be cruising on a mobile scooter which makes it ever more fun!" said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire Technologies Corp. Post this

"AI literacy is no longer a luxury—it is a fundamental need for the next generation of learners and workers," said Erin Mote, CEO of InnovateEDU. "National AI Literacy Day is about moving beyond the hype and fear to provide every student, teacher, and family with the tools they need to navigate an AI-driven world safely and equitably. Together with events in more than 50 communities across the country and with over 170 supporting partners, we are building a national infrastructure that ensures the future of technology is shaped by the people and communities who use it every day."

National AI Literacy Day showcases a unique approach to action, knowing that education looks different in every state. Whether through school-based curriculum, parent town halls, or bipartisan leadership summits, the goal remains consistent: ensuring every learner, regardless of their zip code, has the knowledge to succeed in an AI-enabled workforce.

This bipartisan effort brings together leaders from industry, government, and the nonprofit sector to collectively define and prepare the next generation holistically. By fostering these critical conversations today, the coalition is securing the economic and educational success of tomorrow.

While today serves as a national focal point, the movement is anchored by a revitalized digital resource hub at AILiteracyDay.org. This site serves as a permanent, year-round home for educators, parents, and policymakers to access free lesson plans, ethics guides, and professional development tools.

National AI Literacy Day is generously supported by the Siegel Family Endowment, Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM SkillsBuild, Google, and the Kapor Foundation. Together, their commitment to workforce readiness and accessible education continues to drive this national groundswell.

ABOUT NATIONAL AI LITERACY DAY

National AI Literacy Day is a nationwide day of action dedicated to exploring the fundamental question, "What is AI?" and "How do we prepare learners for an AI-enabled world?". Organized by the EDSAFE AI Alliance, aiEDU, Common Sense Media, and The Tech Interactive, this national day of learning will bring together students, parents, educators, and community members to examine how this technology is shaping our world. Opportunities for engagement include valuable lessons for classrooms and after-school programs, as well as professional development opportunities for educators. With events hosted in local communities and national spotlight events, our mission is to promote AI literacy as a foundational skill for the 21st century.

Press Contact:

Jessica Duff, APR

Marketing and Communication Manager, InnovateEDU

[email protected]

https://www.innovateedunyc.org/

Media Contact

Jessica Duff, InnovateEDU, 1 5013194901, [email protected], https://www.innovateedunyc.org/

SOURCE InnovateEDU