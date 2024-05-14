A New Guide Reveals 111 Places in Black Culture to Visit in Washington, DC

In her new guidebook "111 Places in Black Culture in Washington, DC That You Must Not Miss," author Lauri Williamson reveals an unprecedented perspective on the lives and contributions of Black Americans to the establishment, growth, and success of the US capital city in the past and today. Explore the places that hold the stories, ideas, and experiences of the city's Black community.
WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new travel guide offers unique insights into the experiences and contributions of Black Americans in the US capital. "111 Places in Black Culture in Washington, DC That You Must Not Miss" will be released on Juneteenth, marking the newest federal holiday on June 19, 2024.
Author Lauri Williamson set out to find places in DC that represent the experience of Black Americans. "My aim is to shine a light on important people and stories in Black history," says Williamson. "But I also wanted to draw a broader picture of the innovators, creatives, chefs, entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, and shoemakers who are the pillars of culture in the Black community and the entire DC area today."
Part of the international 111 Places guidebook series for locals and experienced travelers, this guidebook reveals the very spots where enslaved people set out on a valiant escape towards freedom, where Americans fought for civil rights, and where many individuals followed their dreams and made lasting social and economic contributions to the city and the nation. Rosa Parks' retreat on O Street, the home of abolitionist, author, and orator Frederick Douglass at Cedar Hill, and a park dedicated to the Father of Black History Carter G. Woodson are among the many places and stories in this travel guide associated with Black luminaries.
Williamson also highlights local gems in the city today, such as Everyday Sundae and DC Sweet Potato Cake for irresistible treats, both owned and operated by Black entrepreneurs. The Anacostia Community Museum has offered insights into urban community life for over 50 years.
On the creative scene, Art of Noize hosts unique film, music, and art events in Petworth. Black Last Supper, a sculpture by artist Akili Ron Anderson, was lost for decades until it was discovered behind a wall in 2019 at the Studio Acting Conservatory. Allegory at the at the Eaton Hotel offers cocktails from inside an experiential art installation of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland through the eyes of Ruby Bridges.
"I thought I had seen everything in Washington," says photographer David Wardrick. "But this project took me to many places I had no idea even existed."
"111 Places in Black Culture in Washington, DC That You Must Not Miss" features full-page photos and maps to encourage explorers to see out these venues across the DC area. It is available now for pre-orders wherever books are sold.
This book is part of the illustrated 111 Places guidebook series for locals and experienced travelers. Each guidebook presents a city, region, country, or specialty theme from a wonderfully different and personal perspective. Go off the beaten path to find the hidden places, stories, shops, and neighborhoods that unlock a destination's true character, history, and flavor. http://www.111Places.com
Title: 111 Places in Black Culture in Washington, DC That You Must Not Miss
Publisher: Emons Publishing, Cologne, Germany
Author: Laurie Williamson
Photos: David Wardrick
Pub date: June 19, 2024
Price: US$23.95
Binding: Paperback with flaps
Extent: 240 pages
Illustrations: Color photographs throughout
ISBN: 9783740820039
Size: 5 ¼ in. x 8 1/8 in.
Lauri Williamson is a licensed tour guide and entrepreneur. She grew up in New Jersey, moved to Washington to attend Howard University, and fell in love with the city. She enjoys creating experiences that both educate and enlighten visitors to Washington, DC.
David Wardrick, Digital Storyteller, is a lifelong resident of the Washington, DC region, where he focuses on visual media production. He is an award-winning photographer and videographer with four decades of production experience. David's work has been featured in USA Today, NASA-TV, multiple books, magazines, and across social media.
