A New Guide Reveals 111 Places in Black Culture to Visit in Washington, DC

"My aim is to shine a light on important people and stories in Black history," says author Lauri Williamson. "But I also wanted to draw a broader picture of the leaders, innovators, creatives, entrepreneurs – the pillars of culture in the Black community and the entire Washington, DC area today." Post this

Part of the international 111 Places guidebook series for locals and experienced travelers, this guidebook reveals the very spots where enslaved people set out on a valiant escape towards freedom, where Americans fought for civil rights, and where many individuals followed their dreams and made lasting social and economic contributions to the city and the nation. Rosa Parks' retreat on O Street, the home of abolitionist, author, and orator Frederick Douglass at Cedar Hill, and a park dedicated to the Father of Black History Carter G. Woodson are among the many places and stories in this travel guide associated with Black luminaries.

Williamson also highlights local gems in the city today, such as Everyday Sundae and DC Sweet Potato Cake for irresistible treats, both owned and operated by Black entrepreneurs. The Anacostia Community Museum has offered insights into urban community life for over 50 years.

On the creative scene, Art of Noize hosts unique film, music, and art events in Petworth. Black Last Supper, a sculpture by artist Akili Ron Anderson, was lost for decades until it was discovered behind a wall in 2019 at the Studio Acting Conservatory. Allegory at the at the Eaton Hotel offers cocktails from inside an experiential art installation of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland through the eyes of Ruby Bridges.

"I thought I had seen everything in Washington," says photographer David Wardrick. "But this project took me to many places I had no idea even existed."

"111 Places in Black Culture in Washington, DC That You Must Not Miss" features full-page photos and maps to encourage explorers to see out these venues across the DC area. It is available now for pre-orders wherever books are sold.

This book is part of the illustrated 111 Places guidebook series for locals and experienced travelers. Each guidebook presents a city, region, country, or specialty theme from a wonderfully different and personal perspective. Go off the beaten path to find the hidden places, stories, shops, and neighborhoods that unlock a destination's true character, history, and flavor. http://www.111Places.com

Lauri Williamson is a licensed tour guide and entrepreneur. She grew up in New Jersey, moved to Washington to attend Howard University, and fell in love with the city. She enjoys creating experiences that both educate and enlighten visitors to Washington, DC.

David Wardrick, Digital Storyteller, is a lifelong resident of the Washington, DC region, where he focuses on visual media production. He is an award-winning photographer and videographer with four decades of production experience. David's work has been featured in USA Today, NASA-TV, multiple books, magazines, and across social media.

