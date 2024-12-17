A new home for authors; bestseller Willow Winters passes 100,000 audiobook downloads on Curios

Willow Winters, a bestselling author on Curios, became the first creator on the platform to surpass 100,000 audiobook downloads in under 90 days, earning 100% of her proceeds and reaching the top tier of the Curios $1 Million Creator Fund. Her success highlights Curios' mission to empower creators by providing direct-to-fan sales tools, transparent audience access, and an alternative to traditional publishing platforms.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curios, the platform built to put creators in control, is celebrating a big milestone for one of its bestselling authors, Willow Winters. In less than 90 days, Winters became the first creator on Curios to hit 100,000 audiobook downloads, all while keeping 100% of her earnings and getting direct access to the fans who download her content. She's also the first to reach the highest tier of the Curios $1 Million Creator Fund, a program that rewards creators for their efforts in growing their career.
After being unexpectedly deplatformed by YouTube, Winters brought a significant portion of her audiobook catalog to Curios. Leveraging the platform's tools and built-in marketplace, she quickly re-engaged her audience by leveraging the value-added features of Curios.
"Willow's success shows what's possible when creators are in control," said Grant Powell, CEO of Curios. "We're thrilled to be able to provide her and other creators a new home for their fans, where they can achieve their goals without the barriers of traditional publishing or closed-garden platforms."
Winters stated, "I'm so thankful that Curios enabled us to immediately reconnect with my fans after being de-platformed from YouTube, and I also loved that Curios helped every step of the way, including uploading all of the audio books so the transition was seamless."
The Platform for Creators
Curios is a sales and digital distribution platform that prioritizes creators and their audiences. With features like direct-to-fan sales where the creator keeps 100% of the net proceeds, and GDPR-compliant access to audience contact information, Curios enables authors, musicians, comedians, and other creatives to connect with fans in an open, transparent way.
In August 2024, the platform expanded into ebooks and audiobooks, adding to its already successful verticals of music and independent films. The success of Winters' audiobooks marks an exciting new chapter for Curios and its mission to serve creators of all forms of digital content.
A History of Breaking Records
Curios has been at the forefront of creator empowerment since its inception. In 2021, the platform made waves when artist Tory Lanez sold 1 million copies of his album directly to fans via Curios technology, becoming the first musician to go platinum from direct fan sales since 2015. Now, Winters' achievement in the audiobook marks the beginning of a new frontier of empowerment for Authors.
The Creator Fund: A Commitment to Supporting Talent
Unlike traditional platforms, Curios rewards creators through its Creator Fund, redistributing funds to artists and authors who achieve significant milestones. Willow Winters' 100,000 downloads secured her the first full grant payout, showcasing Curios' dedication to sharing success directly with those who make it possible.
Join the Movement
Curios is inviting creators to join its growing community and marketplace. Whether you're an author, musician, or filmmaker, Curios provides the tools to publish, sell, and share your work directly with fans while keeping 100% of the profits.
To learn more about Curios, visit curios.com. For inquiries about the Creator Fund, reach out to [email protected].
About Curios
Curios is a self-publishing platform for digital content that puts creators and their audiences first. By enabling creators to keep 100% of their revenue and retain ownership of their work, Curios empowers artists, authors, musicians and more to connect with fans directly. From audiobooks to albums, Curios is redefining how digital content is owned, distributed and consumed.
Media Contact
Marissa Scott, Curios, Inc, 1 3102952129, [email protected]
SOURCE Curios, Inc
