A new home for authors; bestseller Willow Winters passes 100,000 audiobook downloads on Curios

"Willow's success shows what's possible when creators are in control," said Grant Powell, CEO of Curios. "We're thrilled to be able to provide her and other creators a new home for their fans, where they can achieve their goals without the barriers of traditional publishing or closed-garden platforms."

Winters stated, "I'm so thankful that Curios enabled us to immediately reconnect with my fans after being de-platformed from YouTube, and I also loved that Curios helped every step of the way, including uploading all of the audio books so the transition was seamless."

The Platform for Creators

Curios is a sales and digital distribution platform that prioritizes creators and their audiences. With features like direct-to-fan sales where the creator keeps 100% of the net proceeds, and GDPR-compliant access to audience contact information, Curios enables authors, musicians, comedians, and other creatives to connect with fans in an open, transparent way.

In August 2024, the platform expanded into ebooks and audiobooks, adding to its already successful verticals of music and independent films. The success of Winters' audiobooks marks an exciting new chapter for Curios and its mission to serve creators of all forms of digital content.

A History of Breaking Records

Curios has been at the forefront of creator empowerment since its inception. In 2021, the platform made waves when artist Tory Lanez sold 1 million copies of his album directly to fans via Curios technology, becoming the first musician to go platinum from direct fan sales since 2015. Now, Winters' achievement in the audiobook marks the beginning of a new frontier of empowerment for Authors.

The Creator Fund: A Commitment to Supporting Talent

Unlike traditional platforms, Curios rewards creators through its Creator Fund, redistributing funds to artists and authors who achieve significant milestones. Willow Winters' 100,000 downloads secured her the first full grant payout, showcasing Curios' dedication to sharing success directly with those who make it possible.

