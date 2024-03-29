A new IMAP solution is getting a mega launch - Kernel Migration for IMAP 24.1

Kernel Migration for IMAP 24.0 is the newly released software that helps you in migrating complete mailboxes between different IMAP servers.

NOIDA, India, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kernel Migration for IMAP 24.1 is the newly released software that helps you in migrating complete mailboxes between different IMAP servers. KernelApps has designed the software for supporting all kinds of IMAP-based servers like Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, Hotmail, Outlook, AT&T, Zoho, and many others. This migration too ensures that there is no discrepancies in the mailbox structure during migration and the filters in it help you in reducing the source data.

Mr. Sudesh Kumar, Director of KernelApps said, "The cloud migration trend has begun in the emails servers too. Now, the user of an email server wants to utilize the benefits of other email server without losing the data from existing one. We designed the software to help our buyers in moving their emails to new platform and it protects them too. I am sure that this enhancement is going to be a benchmark in IMAP-based software range."

What's new in Kernel Migration for IMAP 24.1

A new IMAP to IMAP module.

Assistive login methods to all kinds of servers.

Smart filters like date, exclude deleted items, exclude empty items, etc.

Skip already migrated items.

Migrate entire mailbox hierarchy in a new folder.

About Kernel Migration for IMAP

Kernel Migration for IMAP transfers IMAP account's data to either Office 365 or another IMAP account. It is a dependable platform to migrate the active mailboxes. Organizations who want to switch from their old email systems to Office 365 or Exchange Server without having to deal with complicated procedures will find this tool especially helpful. It promises a smooth migration experience by supporting a wide variety of IMAP clients, such as Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, and many more. Visit the webpage to know more about the features:

https://www.nucleustechnologies.com/imap-migration/

About KernelApps

KernelApps Pvt Ltd is a software product development company founded in 2005. They develop innovative and user-friendly software solutions used across the globe. Their team of dedicated professionals has a wealth of experience in the software industry, and they are committed to offering highest quality products and services. They have a proven track record of delivering efficient data recovery, migration, and backup solutions. To know more about the company, visit:

https://www.nucleustechnologies.com/

