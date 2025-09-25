A New Kind of Marketing Partner for a New Era of Hospitality: Veridian Launches to Drive Margin and Revenue Just in Time for Budget Season

A new hospitality marketing consultancy has launched to help hospitality brands protect margins, optimize direct bookings, and maximize revenue using proprietary insight tools and a hospitality-first approach. Backed by seasoned operators with decades of experience, the firm brings agile strategies and real-time data to support hoteliers navigating today's challenging RevPAR environment.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new agency built by operators who've lived the pressure of filling every seat, room, or classroom is entering the market at a critical time. Veridian, a spin-off from award-winning agency Acronym, officially launches its mission to help brands protect margins, strengthen direct bookings, and maximize expiring assets, whether hotel rooms, cruise cabins, senior living units, or educational program seats, by aligning marketing to revenue in real time across North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC.

The launch comes on the heels of new data released at the Hotel Data Conference this August, where CoStar revised its 2025 RevPAR forecast from 1.8% growth at the start of the year to a projected 0.1% decline. With profitability under pressure, Veridian is stepping in with the tools, strategy, and hospitality-first mindset to navigate the next 6–9 months. The seasoned team never shies away from a challenge.

"Tough markets separate guesswork from expertise," said Norma Berry, President of Veridian. "Every purchase counts, every stay matters. Our focus is helping hoteliers optimize the full guest journey from breakfast to the spa, so margin is never left on the table."

Proprietary Insight Tools for Smarter Decisions

Veridian introduces three proprietary platforms designed to give teams data, insights, agility and control.

NOVA: A real-time reporting platform that centralizes data across channels and surfaces actionable insights.

TRevPAR Planner: A budgeting engine that forecasts total revenue per available room and guides precise allocation of marketing spend.

Lumina: An AI-driven attribution engine that identifies which media channels deliver true incremental lift and shifts budget accordingly.

These systems help hotels monitor pacing, identify gaps, and pivot quickly if bookings dip, room type lags, or outlet performance stalls.

Berry shared, "They aren't "just another tool" you have to learn. The Veridian team manages it for you, acting as your revenue concierge, while giving you a wealth of insights you can use. It was built from real-world experience, with the same perspective if we were sitting in your seat. That's why it works: it's powered by expertise, guided by people who educate and support you, and always designed to make your success our success."

The Ultimate Cheat Sheet for Hoteliers

Alongside its launch, Veridian is rolling out the Fast Five industry newsletter. Billed as the "ultimate hospitality cheat sheet," each edition distills key revenue strategies, market shifts, and actionable tips into a concise resource for hotel executives. The newsletter will highlight the levers that drive margin across every corner of a property from guest rooms to rooftop bars.

Hospitality-First Approach

Unlike agencies that measure success only in impressions or clicks, Veridian connects marketing directly to hotel performance:

Aligning media spend with booking curves to anticipate demand.

Reducing reliance on OTAs while preserving occupancy.

Moving underperforming inventory without resorting to broad discounts.

Turning each hotel's unique story into campaigns that boost total revenue per guest.

The leadership team behind Veridian has spent decades inside hotels, across revenue management, operations, and marketing and brings that real-world experience to every client.

"Hospitality brands have an advantage right now: they can move faster and adapt more freely than larger chains," said Tim Devlin, Executive Vice President. "But agility requires clarity. Veridian delivers the strategy, support, and systems that make agile marketing second nature. Our team acts as your digital concierge, so you don't have to be buried in the back-of-house."

About Veridian

Veridian is a hospitality marketing consultancy that helps hotel groups and hospitality brands align strategy with revenue. By combining proprietary tools, deep expertise, and a hospitality-first mindset, Veridian delivers clarity and agility in a flat market. Founded by former hotel executives and agency leaders, Veridian works as a marketing concierge, balancing short-term performance with long-term brand equity.

For more information, visit weareveridian.com/our-story/, subscribe to the Veridian newsletter for monthly must-read digest and schedule a 1:1 meeting to see how the team and their tools can work for you.

