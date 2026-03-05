A New Landmark Rises: Public Sales Launch for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston

"Houston has long held the economic depth and international business presence to support a project of this scale," said Andrew Deiso, co-founder of Deiso Moss. Post this

"Houston has long held the economic depth and international business presence to support a project of this scale," said Andrew Deiso, co-founder of Deiso Moss. "What has been missing is this level of brand integration and service infrastructure. This development reflects confidence in the city's long-term trajectory and its ability to shine on a global stage."

Joe Cleary, founder of Cleary Interests, added, "This is not simply a new residential tower. It is a statement about where Houston stands today. The city has matured into a global business capital, and this project aligns its residential offering with that stature."

Redeavor Group views the launch as a defining moment in the city's evolution toward hospitality-integrated living. "Branded residences have become a durable and recognized asset class," said Andrew Wachtfogel, co-founder and managing principal of Redeavor Group. "Houston is entering this space at the right time, with the economic fundamentals and buyer profile to sustain long-term value."

Coinciding with the public sales launch, the development's $5 million purpose-built private sales gallery is now welcoming qualified buyers by appointment. Conceived as a true extension of the future tower, the gallery integrates curated architectural elements and material selections consistent with those specified for the project, providing a tangible preview of the residences' design language and finish level. Dedicated installations within the gallery highlight the private amenity collection, anchored by a discreet residential arrival experience, indoor and outdoor pools, and a comprehensive wellness program, alongside full access to the hotel's dining, cultural and spa offerings.

Interiors are designed by internationally recognized architect and designer Lauren Rottet of Rottet Studio, who approached the property as an expression of Houston's layered identity. Inspired by the city's historic post oak canopy and the green parklands along Buffalo Bayou, Rottet integrated warm woods, limestone, marble and bronze accents to create a setting that balances contemporary luxury with a distinctly regional character.

The tower's architecture is led by Pickard Chilton, the nationally recognized firm known for designing some of the country's most distinguished high-rise buildings. For The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston, the firm conceived a refined vertical silhouette informed by contemporary elegance and classical skyscrapers, emphasizing symmetry, proportion and enduring materiality. The façade balances glass and masonry to create depth and rhythm, establishing a disciplined architectural presence on the Uptown-Galleria skyline. Designed to transcend shifting design trends, the tower is intended as a lasting contribution to Houston's built environment.

Sales are being conducted by private appointment through Redeavor Group. To learn more about the project, please visit rcresidenceshouston.com.

Project Snapshot:

Location: 2120 Post Oak Boulevard, Uptown-Galleria

Height: 45 stories

Hotel: 156 guest rooms and suites

Residences: 112 branded residences

Estimated Completion: Fall 2029

Developer: Deiso Moss and Cleary Interests in collaboration with Marriott International

Design Architecture: Pickard Chilton

Architect of Record: Ziegler Cooper Architects

Landscape Architecture: OJB

Interiors: Rottet Studio

Constructed: Harvey Cleary

About Deiso Moss

Founded in 2018, Houston-based Deiso Moss is led by visionary developers Andrew Deiso and Taylor Moss, who assemble best-in-class teams of designers, architects, partners, and builders working to develop premiere properties in greater Houston and beyond. Deiso Moss' vision for Houston weaves the city's stability and legacy with the next phase of its growth, delivering luxury hospitality and residential experiences consistent with similar global cities with rich histories and diversified economies. Learn more about Deiso Moss here.

About Cleary Interests

Cleary Interests is a Houston-based real estate development and advisory firm founded by Joe Cleary, an industry veteran with nearly five decades of experience leading complex projects across the United States. The firm provides development management, project management, construction management and owner's representative services, partnering with leading global brands and capital partners to deliver transformative commercial, residential and mixed-use projects. For more information, visit www.clearyinterests.com.

About Redeavor Group

Redeavor Group is a multidisciplinary real estate firm formed by a team of visionary urban and resort development leaders to meet the evolving needs of today's real estate market. Backed by $40 billion in development sales expertise, Redeavor is a departure from the standard brokerage model, innovating a developer- and investor-first approach as the only firm offering sales, advisory, and capital solutions—all under one roof. Rather than serving any one brokerage, Redeavor serves its partners to deliver unparalleled results while leveraging its network of dedicated real estate professionals worldwide. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville, Redeavor specializes in new developments, repositionings, and conversions, helping partners maximize value and accelerate success across all markets. Learn more about Redeavor Group here.

About Rottet Studio

Founded in 2008 by Lauren Rottet, FAIA, FIIDA, Rottet Studio is widely regarded as one of the finest design practices in the world, celebrated for the ability to deliver stunning, functional, timeless and unique places that promote a better way of life through the built environment. The international WBE-certified architecture and interiors firm boasts more than 90 million square feet of elevated design experience for luxury residential, hospitality, offices and ships. Rottet Studio was voted one of the Top 3 Most Admired Firms in the World by a jury of Interior Design peer professionals. Consistently ranked among the Top 100 Corporate and Hospitality Design Giants, Rottet Studio is an outspoken advocate for Be Original, a national non-profit committed to informing, educating, and influencing design-industry professionals and consumers about the value of authentic design.

About Pickard Chilton

Pickard Chilton is an international architectural practice noted for its expertise in the design of high-profile buildings including sophisticated residential towers, world-class hotels, and landmark commercial and corporate headquarters developments. The firm brings a layered, humanistic perspective to every project, crafting environments that are as experientially rich as they are architecturally distinctive, with an emphasis on placemaking, material quality, and creating lasting value for clients and communities alike. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., the firm's work spans major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. Current and recent projects are located in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Stuttgart, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C., among others. Please visit www.pickardchilton.com for more information.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston are not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). 2120 POST OAK VEHICLE, LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton trademarks and trade names under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

