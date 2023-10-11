A New Look: Upgrade Initiative Underway at Lancaster's Shops at Rockvale

The Shops @ Rockvale is pleased to announce the launch of an upgrade initiative being undertaken by the property's new owner, Fernmoor Homes.

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Shops @ Rockvale, an upscale shopping center located in Lancaster, Pa., is pleased to announce the launch of an upgrade initiative being undertaken by the property's new owner, Fernmoor Homes, an innovative and experienced builder of properties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. This initiative will include moves for current tenants to enlarge their footprints and offerings, while also adding a new tenant to the expansive dining options available at The Shops @ Rockvale.

In Fall 2024, Panera Bread will move from its current location across the street into The Shops @ Rockvale into a new building located at the front of the shopping center on Route 30. This new Panera location will be a nearly 4,000 square foot standalone building with outdoor seating and a drive through. Panera will join Cracker Barrel, Burger King, Oola Bowls, KFC/Long John Silvers, Olive Garden and Sushi Heaven in offering dining options to shoppers.

In addition, current tenants, Rawlings and Orvis, have each renewed their leases and are moving to locations currently under renovation within the shopping center.

Rawlings, a tenant since 2018 will upgrade its space from a 4,000 square foot storefront to a 6,000 square foot space. This space upgrade offers Rawlings the opportunity to showcase more goods and creates a more comfortable shopping experience for customers. The new location will be next to Reading China & Glass, Nissley Wines and Orvis. Rawlings will operate business in their current space until the new location is ready in early 2024.

Orvis, a tenant since 2012, is making a lateral move to a similarly sized space to its current 10,000 square foot location as it seeks to upgrade its aesthetic and make space for new inventory. The new location will be next to Reading China & Glass and Nissley Wines. Orvis will close for the move from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27 and the new location will host a grand reopening on Oct. 28.

These moves and additions are part of a new upgrade initiative at The Shops @ Rockvale, meant to create a more elevated shopping experience for customers and foster a more modern environment for retailers to welcome their customers. In addition, Fernmoor Homes is working with SVN | Latus Commercial Realty Group to secure new tenants in this highly sought after Lancaster location.

"Fernmoor Homes is thrilled to launch this upgrade initiative for The Shops @ Rockvale. We take restoring The Shops @ Rockvale's reputation as a top shopping destination in Lancaster County very seriously," said Kristi Burkholder, commercial property manager with Fernmoor Homes. "This initiative will allow The Shops @ Rockvale to continue to offer a wide variety of high-end goods to consumers while elevating their shopping experience and providing tenants with the chance to modernize their décor, reimagine their presentation to consumers and expand their offerings."

The addition of Panera Bread and other tenant moves are just the beginning of the center's upgrade initiative. More work is planned throughout 2024. That work will include more tenant relocations and updates to the shopping center, including improvements to the center's façade, parking lot, lighting, landscaping and the installation of Level 3 Fast EV Charging Stations in key locations. For more information on the upgrade initiative, please contact Kristi Burkholder at [email protected].

About The Shops @ Rockvale

The Shops @ Rockvale is the largest upscale shopping center in Lancaster County. With more than 30 name brand stores, 7 on-site restaurants, expansive amenities, ongoing community events and an upcoming residential community, the Shops at Rockvale are more than a shopping destination. The Shops @ Rockvale is a one-stop community hub that offers everything one might need to feel at home while providing entertainment and adventure for out-of-town guests. For more information, please visit https://www.shoprockvale.com/.

