A New Millennium: The Motorcoach Store and Millennium Luxury Coaches Announce Unification of Companies

Fueled by new financing facilities and equity infusion totaling $60,000,000 to power this industry-leading growth

BRADENTON, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Motorcoach Store, a premier luxury motorcoach destination and the exclusive U.S. sales and service partner for LOKI Coach, offering elite Prevost conversions, and offering sales and service on all brands of pre-owned high-end luxury RV's for discerning buyers nationwide, today announced that Millennium Luxury Coaches is joining The Motorcoach Store family, uniting two of the most respected names in the industry under a shared vision for the future of luxury travel.

For 25 years, Millennium Luxury Coaches has set the standard for bespoke Prevost chassis conversions, earning a reputation built on craftsmanship, integrity, and a deeply personal relationship with every client. At the heart of that legacy are Founder and President Nelson Figueroa and his wife, Vice President Lara Figueroa, whose passion and expertise have made Millennium synonymous with excellence throughout the motorcoach world.

The Motorcoach Store is not simply a dealership, it's a destination. Buyers travel from around the world to its showroom, drawn by personal relationships with its founder, Bradley Twait, and his wife Heather, the largest luxury inventory in the USA, world-class service, and an experience that exists nowhere else in the market.

"There are very few companies in this industry that have earned the kind of trust and loyalty that Nelson and Lara have built," said Bradley Twait, Founder and CEO, The Motorcoach Store. "When we looked at who we wanted beside us as we scale toward the future, Millennium wasn't just the obvious choice; it was the only choice. This is exactly the partnership this industry has been waiting for."

As part of the unification, Millennium will continue to operate in Sanford, Florida, preserving everything that has made it great, including direct access to Nelson and Lara for every customer. What changes is the scale of what's possible. Millennium will now leverage the full resources, financing power, and national reach of The Motorcoach Store, while The Motorcoach Store gains a world-class conversion division with a quarter-century of unmatched expertise.

Nelson Figueroa will assume the role of President of Millennium and join the Board of Directors of The Motorcoach Store, working alongside Bradley Twait, to lead the combined entity's growth strategy. Together, they are building what is now the most dominant luxury motorcoach business in the United States.

"When we look at what Bradley and the entire The Motorcoach Store organization have built, we see a company that shares our values: a relentless commitment to the customer, an eye for quality, and a genuine love for this industry," said Nelson Figueroa, President, Millennium Luxury Coaches. "Coming together feels like the natural next chapter. Lara and I are proud to bring Millennium into this family, and we're excited about what we're going to build together."

Underpinning this next chapter is a $60 million capital commitment. That financial foundation, combined with an unrivaled inventory and a customer experience that remains deeply personal at every level, positions the combined entity for hyperscale growth. For Millennium's loyal clients, it is a promise of more - more resources, more options, more support, with the same trusted faces they have relied on for decades.

As the exclusive U.S. seller of LOKI Coach and now home to Millennium's premier Prevost conversion capabilities, The Motorcoach Store stands in a category of its own, a full-spectrum luxury coach company positioned for hyperscale growth in the years ahead.

For more information, visit: https://www.themotorcoachstore.com/

About The Motorcoach Store

The Motorcoach Store is a world-class showroom destination that draws buyers from around the globe, offering an unmatched combination of inventory, financing, and white-glove service. As the exclusive U.S. seller of LOKI Coach and now home to Millennium Luxury Coaches, the company offers an unmatched combination of inventory, financing, and personalized service for discerning buyers nationwide.

Media Contact

Hannah Williams, STiR-Communications for The Motorcoach Store, 1 (305) 407-1723, [email protected], https://www.themotorcoachstore.com/

SOURCE The Motorcoach Store