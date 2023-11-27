A New Name in Machine Rentals Comes to Rexburg - Mountain West Rentals

Mountain West Rentals: Providing top-of-the-line equipment and machinery to Eastern Idaho opens a new location in Rexburg next to Gravity Factory.
REXBURG, Idaho, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just off the second exit pulling into Rexburg there are more than a few curious glances toward the imposing structure on Airport Road next to Gravity Factory. The secret is out: Mountain West Rentals and Sales has officially opened its doors to serve the community.
As the leading name in rental solutions in Eastern Idaho, Mountain West Rentals and Sales is delighted to extend its services to the city of Rexburg, offering a comprehensive range of equipment to meet the diverse needs of local projects. From towering aerials and forklifts to precision-driven construction tools, our extensive inventory caters to projects of all sizes and scopes.
Discover the Power of Choice:
-Aerials & Forklifts
-Construction Machinery
-Dirt and Concrete Equipment
-Home Construction Tools
-Lawn and Garden Essentials
-Generators for Uninterrupted Power
-Versatile Trailers
-And Much More.
With a legacy of excellence spanning numerous years in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Chubbuck, Mountain West Rentals and Sales brings its unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction to the doorstep of Rexburg. The expansion is a testament to our dedication to supporting communities with the tools they need to turn visions into reality.
As Rexburg's population continues to grow, Mountain West Rentals and Sales is poised to become an integral part of the city's growth story. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a DIY enthusiast, our team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect equipment for your project.
Media Contact
Nikolas Steele, Mountain West Rentals and Sales, (208) 356-7477, [email protected], https://mwrentals.com/
SOURCE Mountain West Rentals and Sales
