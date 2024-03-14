A New Okinawa blue zone book just hit the Amazon Best Seller List!

Christal Burnette, in an attempt to unlock many of the missing secrets of Okinawan longevity, is excited to announce that 'The 100 Year Menu' delves into the heart of the world's healthiest blue zone.
OKINAWA, Japan, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christal Burnette, an Okinawan plant specialist with an educational background in blue zone health just released 'The 100 Year Menu: Recipes from the Okinawan Blue Zone,' a culinary journey into the heart of the world's healthiest blue zone. Designed for parents seeking delicious and discreetly healthy family recipes, the cookbook features over 50 authentic Okinawan health and longevity recipes.
To make longevity-based meals accessible, Burnette's book aims to empower parents to effortlessly prepare quick, healthy, and often one-pot meals for their families. 'The 100 Year Menu' is available for free download on Amazon for a limited time (03/11/2024 - 03/15/2024) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CW1DWKJ8
"A positively STUNNING cookbook!!! - I ADORE Japanese recipes since they are not only healthy, but they are extremely creative and tasty!!! I'm so lucky to have stumbled across this book on Amazon while it was being offered for free as a promotion!!! I love how it captures the spirit of Japan and how company can improve not only the quality of your food but improve your overall wellbeing!!! This cookbook is nothing short of spectacular and heartwarming!!! " - Cherry Lover
"This a great guide to eating healthy and trying some new foods and ingredients. A great read for most anyone who is looking to eat healthier and live longer. And you don't have to be a chef to do this it's explains everything very clearly for the average person." - RB
For further inquiries or to schedule an interview, contact Quinton at US: (615) 266-326 or Japan: +81 070-1056-0967, or email [email protected]
About the Author: Christal Burnette, dedicated to promoting the secrets of the Okinawan Blue Zone, combines her expertise in plant-based nutrition with traditional Okinawan recipes. With an extensive background in Okinawan health and longevity, Burnette's 'The 100 Year Menu' encapsulates nearly a decade of research, bringing the longevity secrets of Okinawa to the world.
