A New Option for Early Learning Childcare Has Arrived in Fulshear TX

Founded in 1998, COA has remained steadfast in its mission to: Provide educational childcare solutions to working families through quality programming, flexibility, convenience, and value for the communities we serve.

"Our entire organization is committed to providing a consistent brand experience across the board, enriching the health, well-being and education for all the children in our care – we expect this school to deliver similar commitments," says CEO Ted Hockenberry. "At the helm, as the COA Director, we have Dominique Beltman, M.Ed., a Florida transplant with 10 years in educational childcare, ensuring an engaging environment and trained the COA way."

Children of America also brings its one-of-a-kind educational philosophy, COA Mind & Body Matters. Mind & Body Matters approaches early learning through COA's four proprietary programs: COA Just Read, Presidential Fitness, COA Nutrition, STAR Curriculum (Success Through Academic Readiness), and many enrichment programs that have proven to dramatically impact the lives of young children. Children of America's educational curriculum is a product of years of research and development in early childcare.

The COA approach to Social – Emotional Growth Allows children to engage in social experiences through play, group activities, and partnering with other children as they pretend, discover, and investigate their learning environment.

Intellectual Growth at COA offers experiences that encourage problem solving, decision making, and challenges through activities that promote emerging literacy.

We promote Physical Growth through a variety of activities: strengthening and refining of the body through eye/hand coordination, eye tracking, coordination of movements, spatial relationships, and crossing the midline, which leads to emerging reading and writing skills.

About Children of America

Children of America operates facilities throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The company expansion plans include several locations in the Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee areas with an additional (4) more locations in Texas over the next few (1-3) years. COA offers the highest level of childcare for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, nationally renowned preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, before-and-after school care, and summer camp. An industry pioneer, Children of America is a subsidiary of World Wide Child Care Corp. Visit childrenofamerica.com for more information or interact with COA on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

