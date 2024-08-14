A New Paradigm in the Detection of Amyloid Pathology: The Emergence of Highly Accurate Blood Tests, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Blood biomarkers help in determining whether cognitive impairment is caused by AD. Biomarker evidence of amyloid pathology is essential prior to initiation of DMTs. Post this

In this webinar, the speakers will discuss the real-world use of PET scans and review the concordance of the PrecivityAD2™ blood test with amyloid PET scans and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tests.

Register for this webinar today to understand the critical role of blood biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and management.

Join Dr. Gil Rabinovici, MD, PhD, Professor, Department of Neurology, Memory & Aging Center, UCSF; and Dr. Joel Braunstein, MD, MBA, Co-Founder and CEO, C2N Diagnostics, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit A New Paradigm in the Detection of Amyloid Pathology: The Emergence of Highly Accurate Blood Tests.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks