A New Paradigm in the Detection of Amyloid Pathology: The Emergence of Highly Accurate Blood Tests, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights from the Imaging Dementia – Evidence of Amyloid Scanning (IDEAS) study, which examines the real-world performance and utility of amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) scans in a prospective clinical care study involving US Medicare beneficiaries with cognitive impairment. Attendees will learn about the PrecivityAD2™ blood test performance compared to PET scans and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tests for the evaluation of amyloid pathology in patients presenting with signs or symptoms of mild cognitive impairment or dementia. The featured speakers will discuss the importance of pathological biomarker ratios in mitigating differences in quantitative measurements related to age, sex, ethnicity, race and comorbidities.
TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The availability of disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease (AD) has vastly increased the need for clinical AD biomarker testing. Blood biomarkers help in determining whether cognitive impairment is caused by AD. Biomarker evidence of amyloid pathology is essential prior to initiation of DMTs.
This webinar will review the types of blood biomarker tests for AD that are clinically available: amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) and AD blood tests. The Imaging Dementia – Evidence of Amyloid Scanning (IDEAS study) was a community-based research study that used PET scans to detect amyloid pathology. A subset of patients in the IDEAS study also received AD blood biomarkers.
In this webinar, the speakers will discuss the real-world use of PET scans and review the concordance of the PrecivityAD2™ blood test with amyloid PET scans and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tests.
Register for this webinar today to understand the critical role of blood biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and management.
Join Dr. Gil Rabinovici, MD, PhD, Professor, Department of Neurology, Memory & Aging Center, UCSF; and Dr. Joel Braunstein, MD, MBA, Co-Founder and CEO, C2N Diagnostics, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit A New Paradigm in the Detection of Amyloid Pathology: The Emergence of Highly Accurate Blood Tests.
