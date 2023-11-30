A New Report Shows Lung Cancer Survival Rate Gains, Lingering Disparities, And an Urgent Need to Increase Screening and Proactive Prevention

"We discovered my childhood home had high levels of radon when my father was diagnosed with lung cancer -- he was a non-smoker," said Kyle Hoylman, Protect Environmental CEO. "This partnership breaks barriers & empowers individuals to reduce risk through no-cost professional radon testing." Post this

To proactively prevent lung cancer, the American Lung Association partnered with Protect Environmental, to provide no-cost professional radon testing in Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Lexington, KY; Louisville, KY; New Jersey, and New York City, Salt Lake City, UT. Homeowners can request no-cost professional radon testing here.

Through this initiative, a qualified professional will conduct a radon test using a certified radon measurement device, providing a detailed report to the homeowner upon completion of the test. If elevated levels are identified, the problem can be fixed through the installation of a mitigation system.

"We discovered my childhood home had high levels of radon when my father was diagnosed with lung cancer, even though he was a non-smoker," said Kyle Hoylman, chief executive officer of Protect Environmental. "Our team is doing its part to reduce exposure to radioactive, cancer-causing radon gas in the communities we serve, but more awareness and action is needed to prevent this deadly disease. That's why we partnered with the American Lung Association to break down barriers and empower individuals to reduce their risk of radon exposure through no-cost professional radon testing."

"Lung Cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in America. As we have made tremendous strides in raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco use, there is more work to do to increase awareness about radon and how to prevent radon-induced lung cancer. Since reducing the risk of radon-induced lung cancer starts with a test, we encourage everyone, regardless of where you live, to test the spaces where you live, work, and learn," said Deb Brown, chief mission officer for the American Lung Association. "It will take all of us working together to end lung cancer stigma and raise awareness that anyone can get lung cancer. Test for radon – it could save your life."

To mark Lung Cancer Awareness Month, everyone is urged to:

Test Your Home for Radon: Every home should be tested for radon. Exposure to radon causes no immediate symptoms, but the long-term threat of lung cancer is important to everyone. People who have never smoked make up one out of seven radon-related lung cancer deaths each year. Learn more at Lung.org/radon and reserve your appointment for a professional radon test at no cost today. If you live outside the no-cost professional radon testing project area, you can purchase a test kit here. You can also explore radon results recorded in your community using the Radon Risk Search™ Tool. If radon levels need to be reduced use a licensed and certified radon professional. Take a quiz to see if you or a loved one are eligible for lung cancer screening: Lung cancer screening is key to early detection of the disease. Although radon exposure is not considered a risk factor for lung cancer screening, a person is eligible for lung cancer screening if they are 50-80 years of age, have a 20-pack-year history (1 pack/day for 20 years, 2 packs/day for 10 years), and are a current smoker, or have quit within the last 15 years. Find out if you are eligible for lung cancer screening with this 2-minute quiz at SavedByTheScan.org. Join the Patient & Caregiver Network for Critical Lung Cancer Resources: The Lung Association's Patient & Caregiver Network provides people living with lung cancer and lung disease and their caregivers with critical support, education, and access to emerging research like clinical trials. Learn more and sign up for the Patient & Caregiver Network at Lung.org/PCN.

There are not currently any effective, community-wide screening methods available for medical prevention or early diagnosis and treatment of radon-included lung cancer, according to the [U.S. Agency For Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Patients with potential exposure to increased radon levels should undergo a thorough medical evaluation.

Radon-induced lung cancer claims two (2) American lives each hour. More must be done to raise awareness to end radon-induced lung cancer once and for all.

About Protect Environmental

Protect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 18 years and more than 200,000 completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking to build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. Join our rapidly expanding team, and apply today. For more information, call 502-410-5000 or click on https://www.protectenvironmental.com.

