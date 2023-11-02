A New Segment of Advancements will Explore the Expansion of Rail Travel

Learn how developments in travel and tourism are helping to spread the use of rail transportation.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will discover how the move toward rail transportation is reducing emissions around the globe, while focusing on how innovators in the industry are helping travelers to plan and enjoy rail vacations.

With a look at how energy and emissions from travel are currently impacting the world, viewers will learn why trains and public transportation play a key role in moving towards a greener future. Hear how developments in travel and tourism are helping to expand rail transportation around the country, as the show features Vacations By Rail®.

Audiences will discover how Vacations By Rail® uses its vast knowledge of the world's trains and wide spectrum of rail vacations to help travelers select the right rail journey and promote rail travel on a larger scale. Viewers will learn how skilled rail specialists act as advisors and educators, assisting travelers with researching, planning, and booking rail vacations best suited to their tastes and budget.

"Our business was founded on the rail experience because of the unique way travelers can connect with local communities and natural wonders that are only accessible by train. It is exciting to this resurgence in rail travel take hold globally," said Liz Owens, Vice Present of Growth for Vacations By Rail.

In addition, the show will highlight how Vacations By Rail® is helping to bridge the gap between the allure of rail travel and the knowledge required to plan and enjoy a rail vacation.

"We look forward to sharing how Vacations By Rail designs innovative, fresh itineraries that stand out as a unique, immersive, and more sustainable way to explore the world," said Robert Moss, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Vacations By Rail:

Vacations By Rail® is North America's most comprehensive provider of global rail travel and tours. Offering travelers the largest selection of independent rail vacations, escorted rail tours, and luxury rail journeys around the world, Vacations By Rail® remains committed to delivering innovative, fresh itineraries that surprise and delight customers and stand out as a unique and immersive way to explore the world.

Vacations By Rail is part of UK-based Great Rail Journeys, an award-winning tour operator with 50 years of experience designing global train vacations. The Great Rail Journeys family of brands, which includes Great Rail Journeys, Rail Discoveries, and Vacations By Rail, is backed by Duke Street Private Equity.

For more information, visit: http://www.vacationsbyrail.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

