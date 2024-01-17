A New Segment to Explore Sustainable Innovations in Farm Machinery and Equipment

Discover how developments in technology and innovation are improving operations for farmers.

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent developments in farm equipment and repair services.

With a look at Xavier Farm Services (Xavier), a mobile servicing company specializing in dairy and farm equipment, this segment will explore how Xavier is helping to improve and create state of the art feed centers by streamlining the process of feeding and equipment repair.

Viewers will learn what makes Xavier's equipment progressive and how it helps to cut fuel costs by 40%, contributing to a more sustainable environment. Audiences will learn how Xavier is creating efficiency in feeding cattle, while hearing about its dedication to building and maintaining a sustainable environment.

"As a certified dealer for several companies that contribute to enhancing feed and operational practices, we are following true to our motto of 'Leading the Industry in Efficiency' as we have seen the need for the agriculture industry to operate more sustainably and follow the progressive techniques more today than ever before," said George Xavier, CEO, Xavier Farm Services.

In addition, spectators will see how Xavier remains focused on keeping dairymen and cattle ranchers sustainable and progressive so they can keep up with the future of the industry.

"Xavier's innovative, sustainable equipment and repair services help feed centers operate more efficiently, so they can prepare for the variations that come with the ever changing industry," said Mike Marino, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Xavier Farm Services:

Xavier Farm Services was started in 1997 with the goal of assisting dairymen in operating with efficient feed practices, as well as services and repairs. The operation has grown to maintain its California presence, and now includes bagger and disc rentals, as well as a new location in Jerome, Idaho. Eight years ago, Xavier became an authorized dealer in the Western United States for The Batch Box by Feeding Systems and Sidumpr' Trailers, which has brought up to a 45% fuel savings and efficiency to customers' feeding operations and has reduced feed loading errors by 1-2%.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

Media Contact

