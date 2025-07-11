A New Standard in K-Beauty: How Leaders Are Winning with Data + AI Automation

"We confirmed we could cut our absolute market research time to a tenth of what it was." - Product Planning Director from Hugel Post this

As an answer to this challenge, a crucial shift is underway in the hyper-competitive K-beauty market. A new operational standard is taking hold: Data + AI Automation, built upon data from 25+ global marketplaces.

This movement was clearly demonstrated at the recent 'Trendier AI Bootcamp 2025' in Seoul, where over 100 of Korea's top beauty companies—from titans like Amorepacific, LG H&H, and Cosmax to fast-rising brands like COSRX, Anua, and TirTir—gathered to adopt this new data-driven execution strategy.

The methodology is revolutionary. Leading companies now feed structured market data from major marketplaces like Amazon, Sephora, Olive Young, and Qoo10 directly into AI. This allows them to analyze both supply and demand signals simultaneously, reducing cycles for product planning, marketing campaign development, and online product page creation from over a month to a single day.

The impact on participants was immediate and profound.

"We confirmed we could cut our absolute market research time to a tenth of what it was," said the Product Planning Director from Hugel. "We often get trapped in our own bubble, but this process forced us to see our product through the eyes of global consumers. It was eye-opening to finally be able to answer the question, 'Is this what customers are actually looking for?'"

A Brand Manager from Memebox added, "The ability to structurally analyze market keywords is a huge leap forward. Market analysis that used to take weeks is now completed in minutes, generating strategies and deliverables for each department. This closes the gap between data and real-world execution."

"We've seen so many brilliant teams struggle, not from a lack of creativity, but from a lack of data-driven conviction," says Kei Chun, CEO of Trendier. "Our mission is to close that gap—to empower brands to turn their powerful intuition into measurable, successful strategies. It's about setting a new standard for how the entire industry innovates."

The host of the event, Trendier, is now launching these boot camps globally. Building on its success in Korea, the global boot camp series will kick off at Cosmoprof Las Vegas in July, with subsequent stops in key cities including Hong Kong, Bangkok, New York, and Miami. The program is offered complimentary, and industry leaders—from brands and manufacturers to retail buyers—ready to adopt this new standard of success can apply online through the Trendier AI website.

Key Takeaways

Data is the core: AI becomes significantly more effective when paired with structured market signals from diverse global sources.

Speed drives execution: Leading K-beauty brands are seeing up to 90% reductions in time spent on planning and content tasks using the Data + AI approach.

Global access: This proven program is now available to beauty brands worldwide through a complimentary boot camp.

About Trendier AI

Trendier AI builds the data infrastructure for the GPT era—turning global supply and demand signals into structured data for execution.

We enable seamless collaboration between AI and humans across the entire product lifecycle, from concept to sell-through. Built on structured data from 25+ global marketplaces, Trendier helps GPTs understand real market dynamics—so your team can make smarter product decisions with less guesswork and greater speed.

Trusted by global retail buyers, brands, and manufacturers, Trendier keeps your team aligned with demand, ahead of trends, and ready to scale with confidence.

For more information, visit the Trendier AI official website

