A New Standard in Rural Luxury: Landform Workshop Cottage Keihoku Opens Its Doors

Landform Workshop Cottage Keihoku combines the tranquility of Kyoto's countryside with exceptional experiences—seasonal activities like hiking, duck-rice farming, and sake tours, paired with luxurious amenities such as a private hot spring and sauna, make every stay unforgettable.

A Luxury Experience Beyond Glamping

Landform Workshop Cottage Keihoku redefines luxury getaways. The villa features a private outdoor hot spring, a cozy sauna, and versatile spaces ideal for indoor BBQs or family gatherings. With its stylish design and serene surroundings, the cottage offers an elevated experience that goes beyond glamping, blending comfort and connection to nature.

Activities for Every Season

Guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal activities, including:

Rice planting and duck-rice farming experiences that showcase the region's agricultural traditions.

Sake tours to discover the local flavors of Kyoto .

. Guided hikes through the scenic countryside and visits to hidden natural landmarks.

Cooking sessions with locally sourced, pesticide-free ingredients.

The cottage is also a gateway to Keihoku's rich culture and stunning landscapes, making it a destination for travelers looking to embrace Japan's authentic countryside lifestyle.

Recognized for Excellence

Landform Workshop Cottage Keihoku has been featured in Japan's largest interior design magazine and was recently named one of the Top 100 Hotels in Japan, a testament to its exceptional design and hospitality.

Plan Your Stay

Whether you're seeking a romantic escape, a family retreat, or a cultural adventure, Landform Workshop Cottage Keihoku offers an unforgettable experience. Learn more about the cottage and book your stay at landform-keihoku.com.

For more about the architectural vision behind Landform, visit GENETO Architects at geneto.net.

