A New Study For Anyone Ready To Explore God's Word More Deeply

"As one who has been involved in church ministry for over 40 years, I have seen a lack of understanding and discipling in the Bible in a practical manner. God led me to write in a directed SOAP [Scripture, Observation, Application, Prayer] manner, adaptable to many types of ministries," said Walker.

Deborah Walker is a Christian wife, mother, and grandmother from the northwest. She studied at Moody Bible College Northwest and earned a degree in general studies from Grace Bible College. She has served local congregations through Music, Women's Ministry, and Children's Ministry for most of her life.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Titus, Pioneering For The Gospel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

