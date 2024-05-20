A New Study For Anyone Ready To Explore God's Word More Deeply

Xulon Press presents a 9-week, interactive study on the book of Titus.
CHATTAROY, Wash., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Deborah Walker follows her study on Paul's letters to Timothy with this one, Titus, Pioneering For The Gospel: A 9-Week Study On Titus Study 2 – Paul's Letters Series($20.49, paperback, 9781662896033).
Walker's series on Paul's letters begins with the ones he wrote to Timothy and Titus, because they were meant to lead and equip churches. Titus contains a specific focus on eternal life and good works. Designed to take about 15 minutes per day for nine weeks, this study will give readers an opportunity to truly interact with the book, not just read it.
"As one who has been involved in church ministry for over 40 years, I have seen a lack of understanding and discipling in the Bible in a practical manner. God led me to write in a directed SOAP [Scripture, Observation, Application, Prayer] manner, adaptable to many types of ministries," said Walker.
Deborah Walker is a Christian wife, mother, and grandmother from the northwest. She studied at Moody Bible College Northwest and earned a degree in general studies from Grace Bible College. She has served local congregations through Music, Women's Ministry, and Children's Ministry for most of her life.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Titus, Pioneering For The Gospel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
