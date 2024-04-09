A New Trend in Education in Missouri: Propane School Buses

Every dollar saved in fuel reallocates to general funds that have gone to raises. We were able to offer a 17% pay increase to our drivers, increase the number of transportation staff and invest more funds into our students. Post this

Propane autogas is an ultra-low emission, domestically produced fuel that costs half as much as diesel. Propane not only has decades of research and infrastructure behind it, it eliminates the need for hard-to-dispose-of batteries and avoids putting pressure on the electric grid.

Propane school buses are eligible for many public and private grants and incentives. Grain Valley School District, which operates 50% of its fleet using propane, receives about $23,000 per year in alternative fuel tax rebates in addition to grant funding.

"On average, we receive at least $25,000 per bus in grant funding," said Shawn Brady, director of transportation for Grain Valley School District. "Going with propane is the best decision our district has made." The district plans to move to an all-propane fleet, with new propane buses rolling in regularly.

Propane itself is not a direct greenhouse gas when released into the air. Rather, it's a nontoxic, non-carcinogenic and non-corrosive fuel that poses no harm to groundwater, surface water or soil.

Research shows that 24 propane buses emit less nitrogen oxides than one diesel school bus manufactured between 2007 and 2010.

Liberty Public Schools chose propane school buses as a replacement for diesel because its staff is committed to creating a clean environment for its students. "Our leadership takes a responsible look toward emission control and is invested in lowering the carbon footprint created by district vehicles," said Jeff Baird, director of transportation for Liberty Public Schools.

Two years after adopting propane school buses, Liberty Public Schools cites the reliability, environmental responsibility and cost savings as reasons it continues to add new propane buses to its fleet. The district currently pays $3.27 per gallon for diesel and $1.18 for propane. "In the current economy, the savings over diesel has been considerable," Baird said.

Neosho School District, which has operated propane school buses for 10 years, appreciates that the ultra-clean fuel helps reduce maintenance costs. "The estimated repair cost is three to four times cheaper on a propane system than on a diesel system," said Marty Marks, director of transportation for Neosho School District. "And between savings on DEF, oil, fuel filters, air filters and regen filters, we're seeing about $15,000 saved annually outside of fuel savings."

Major deciding factors for Hannibal Public Schools were cost and ease of fueling infrastructure installation. Propane has one of the most affordable, robust and flexible fueling infrastructures of any fuel type, and the district paid very little to install its onsite infrastructure.

"Propane buses are tremendously more affordable than electric," said Speer. "Every dollar saved in fuel reallocates to general funds that have gone to raises. We were able to offer a 17% pay increase to our drivers, increase the number of transportation staff and invest more funds into our students."

There are more than 22,000 propane school buses across the nation, including over 300 in Missouri.

About MOPERC: The Missouri Propane Education & Research Council is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the Missouri Legislature. Dedicated to propane education and public awareness, MOPERC provides industry training, consumer safety, appliance rebates and market development programs. The council is composed of 15 volunteer directors and administered by an executive staff. Visit PropaneMissouri.com.

SOURCE Missouri Propane Education & Research Council