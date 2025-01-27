A New World, New Opportunities, And A New Romance Are On The Horizon

Xulon Press presents an original work of historical romance.
LADYSMITH, Wis., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author C. B. Vobornik invites readers along to a new land and a new love in The Wilderness Of A Heart($17.49, paperback, 9798868509117; $8.99, e-book, 9798868509124).
After Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, enabling anyone who had never taken up arms against America the chance to homestead 160 acres, Davie Spanier left his home and family looking for freedom and adventure. He wasn't looking for Charity, but once he met her on the ship, he wanted to learn everything he could about her. Charity has her doubts, however, when she sees Davie on the deck with another girl and her father forbids Charity to have anything to do with Davie.
"I hope you enjoy reading about [Davie] as much as I enjoyed bringing his story to life," said Vobornik.
C. B. Vobornik is a lifelong reader who took to writing and publishing short stories after losing her husband to cancer. She grew up in a large, faith-filled family, and took joy in staying home with her own four children until they started school. This is her first novel.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Wilderness Of A Heart is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
C B Vobornik, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
