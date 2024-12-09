"A Night In Old San Antonio" (NIOSA) announces dates and plans for 2025 *** Discount tickets available through January 1, 2025

NIOSA® is totally put on by an army of 10,000 volunteers annually and produces more revenue for historic preservation than any other event in the nation. For 76 years, NIOSA has provided almost the entire funds for the Conservation Society of San Antonio's preservation initiatives. Post this

Through the magic of 155+ food, drink and atmosphere booths and entertainment stages; continuous live musical acts; decorations; souvenirs; and many dedicated volunteers, NIOSA brings the city's heritage alive in its 14 cultural areas. San Antonians have consistently voted NIOSA as their favorite event; it was listed the #1 Fiesta event by San Antonio Current, which called it an "essential experience."

Discount holiday "stocking stuffer" tickets for 2025 NIOSA are on sale to the public now through midnight January 1, 2025, for the rock bottom price of $18 each—no limit! These tickets are good for ANY night of NIOSA, which occurs April 29-May 2, 2025 next year. The $18 price reflects a 28% discount ($7.00) off the gate ticket price of $25/per person. These discount "Stocking Stuffers" will only be sold online at https://www.niosa.org/.

SOME THINGS ARE COMING BACK (for the better!):

NIOSA 2025 will again sell paper coupons for food, drink, and souvenirs on the grounds that can be purchased on the NIOSA grounds during the event.

NIOSA 2025 will again occur on the La Villita grounds—as it has for the past 76 years. Its footprint will be the same as in the past!

NIOSA will still:

o serve NIOSA favorites including Mr. Chicken, Maria's Tortillas, Anticuchos, its signature German sausage, Bongo-K-Bobs, Shypoke Eggs, Beignets, Fried Mushrooms, Yak-i-Tori, Steer on a Stick, Gorditas and Fajitas de Pollo

o feature NIOSA's favorite entertainers who will be back every night for continuous entertainment

o sell its popular NIOSA souvenirs, including the 2025 NIOSA medal

o sell beer in its signature collectible cups

NIOSA will unveil its 2025 medals in late January in a private ceremony open to the media

Best way to get discount tickets in advance of NIOSA is to join the Conservation Society of San Antonio ; discounted member tickets are $15 /pp—and you have the added benefit and satisfaction of supporting San Antonio's historic preservation and protection of its natural resources.

NIOSA occurs rain or shine; no refunds on tickets.

No restaurants produce or sell food at NIOSA. All proceeds benefit Conservation Society of San Antonio .

All of NIOSA—including the food booths—is run by volunteers, from the NIOSA chairman Lisa Pierce and Vice Chairs and Treasurer to the booth chairmen and booth workers. All booths are run by volunteers; many are second or third generations of a family to "man" a NIOSA booth. Volunteers come from all over the country to volunteer at NIOSA.

On average, NIOSA gives the Society over $1 million annually to fund the Society's preservation of historic properties and parks and awards scholarships, grants, and funds to researchers and private and commercial property owners for academic purposes and to maintain or restore historic properties: education programs such as the preservation seminars, scholarships, resource library and house museums.

For more information, visit https://www.niosa.org/, contact (210) 226-5188 or [email protected], or follow NIOSA on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/NIOSA.NIOSA/ and Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/anightinoldsa/

Lisa Pierce—longtime volunteer with NIOSA for more than a decade—is again 2025 NIOSA Chairman (and Fourth VP for the Conversation Society of San Antonio) for the second consecutive year. Situated at the peak of the NIOSA organizational volunteer pyramid, Pierce is assisted by the six NIOSA Vice Chairs (Glenda Duffin, Wayne Hartman, Julie Terrell, Jackie Fellers, Erin Angle and Tisha Smith-Pruski) and NIOSA Treasurer Judy Hartman.

NIOSA pays homage to the city's diverse culture with food, music and décor that transforms the village into 14 distinct areas: The Mission Trail area celebrates the early years with a colorful façade of the San Antonio Missions. Explore the amphitheater built in 1941 on the beautiful Riverwalk in the Arneson Theatre area. Find tastes from Asia in China Town. Listen to jazz and enjoy beignets and escargot in French Quarter. The old west comes alive in Frontier Town with its famous Shypoke Eggs and country music. Enjoy Potato Skins in Irish Flat. Tejano sounds and famous handmade Maria's Tortillas are found in Haymarket. Have nostalgic fun in Clown Alley. The music in Froggy Bottom rocks as you wait for the infamous Chicken on a Stick. It's always the 4th of July in Main Street USA. The Mexican Market area features great music and the very popular Anticuchos beef kabob. Find sizzling sausage and a German Oompa band in Sauerkraut Bend. Sample cuisine such as Pollo Ranchero, influenced by Northern Mexico in South of the Border. Colorful Spanish murals will surround you in Villa España.

HISTORY: The Conservation Society held its first harvest festival in 1936. Until 1946 (with breaks in 1943 and 1945 because of the war), it was held in the fall—under different names and with slightly different themes and locations. In 1946, city officials asked the Society to hold its event during Fiesta. In 1948, the one-night festival was called "A Night In Old San Antonio" for the first time. By 1958 it had expanded to four nights and in 1966, the name was registered and trademarked.

PROCEEDS: From 2010 to 2020, more than $12 million was netted at NIOSA to enable The Conservation Society to continue its 99-year mission of preserving historic buildings, objects, places and customs. The NIOSA committee presents the Society with profits to fund the Society's preservation of historic properties and parks throughout the city and neighboring counties, as well as education and advocacy programs such as $1.6+ million (yes, $1.6+ million) in renovations and improvements to La Villita since 2000 and $2.5 million (yes $2.5 million) in building grants available to all San Antonians—and that is just a few examples.

Since 1960, the Conservation Society Foundation's Heritage Education Tours have been a San Antonio tradition where fourth-grade students from area schools receive free guided tours of some of the city's most significant historic sites. After a five year hiatus, the tours were again held in 2024. Ten schools toured the Mission San Juan and Yturri-Edmunds Historic Site with knowledgeable experts from the Society, San Antonio Mission and National Park Rangers. Proceeds from NIOSA help fund this outstanding outreach effort, in order to raise future preservationists and good stewards of the city's treasures.

The Society also produces and hosts NIOSITAs (private mini-NIOSAs) in La Villita's historic plazas for conventions, meetings and any group that loves a fiesta to raise additional funds. The Conservation Society was the first organization in San Antonio to produce these outdoor festivals for private groups, establishing NIOSA as the premiere caterer of "fiestas."

MEDIA: More comprehensive media materials can be obtained from NIOSA's Media Coordinator Jeanne Albrecht at 210-392-9047 or [email protected]. High-res color photos; recipes; interviews with NIOSA Chair Lisa Pierce or bilingual spokespersons; media passes; and more detailed entertainment/food schedules are available from Jeanne Albrecht. Journalists are welcome to cover NIOSA live; contact Jeanne for media passes.

Media Contact

Jeanne Albrecht, A Night In Old San Antonio®, 210-392-9047, [email protected], https://www.niosa.org/

SOURCE A Night In Old San Antonio®