"A Night In Old San Antonio" (NIOSA) announces plans for 2024 "Celebration for Preservation"

Through the magic of 155+ food, drink and atmosphere booths and entertainment stages; continuous live musical acts; decorations; souvenirs; and many dedicated volunteers, NIOSA brings the city's heritage alive in its 14 cultural areas. San Antonians have consistently voted NIOSA as their favorite event; it was listed the #1 Fiesta event by San Antonio Current, which called it an "essential experience."

SOME THINGS ARE COMING BACK (for the better!):

NIOSA 2024 will again sell paper coupons for food, drink, souvenirs on the grounds that can be purchased on the NIOSA grounds during the event. No wristbands!

NIOSA 2024 will again occur on the La Villita grounds—as it has for the past 75 years.

NIOSA will still: serve NIOSA favorites including Mr. Chicken, Maria's Tortillas, Anticuchos , its signature German sausage, Bongo-K-Bobs , Shypoke Eggs, Beignets , Fried Mushrooms, Yak-i-Tori , Steer on a Stick, Gorditas and Fajitas de Pollo feature NIOSA's favorite entertainers who will be back every night for continuous entertainment sell its popular NIOSA souvenirs, including the 2024 NIOSA medal sell beer in its signature collectible cups



NIOSA will unveil its 2024 medal on February 6 in a private ceremony open to the media.

Best way to get discount tickets in advance of NIOSA is to join the Conservation Society of San Antonio; discounted member tickets are $15/pp—and you have the added benefit and satisfaction of supporting San Antonio's historic preservation and protection of its natural resources.

Children 12 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

Celebrating its 76th presentation in 2024, NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the United States—living up to its motto as a "Celebration for Preservation."

NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation's oldest, most active historic preservation organizations that will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024).

No restaurants produce or sell food at NIOSA. All proceeds benefit Conservation Society of San Antonio. All of NIOSA—including the food booths—is run by volunteers, from the NIOSA chairman and Vice Chairs and Treasurer to the booth chairmen. All booths are run by volunteers; many are second or third generations of a family to "man" a NIOSA booth. Volunteers come from all over the country to volunteer at NIOSA.

On average, NIOSA gives the Society over $1 million annually to fund the Society's preservation of historic properties and parks throughout the area, as well as education programs such as the Heritage Education tours, seminars, scholarships, resource library and house museums.

NIOSA invests well over $1 million in our community by using local suppliers and paper goods. In addition, NIOSA usually pays nearly $1 million to lease La Villita; pay for SAPD security; obtain health, fire and electrical permits: and to donate to the La Villita restorations fund.

NIOSA and the Society also produce and host NIOSITAs (private mini-NIOSAs) in La Villita's historic plazas for conventions, meetings and any group that loves a fiesta to raise additional funds. The Conservation Society was the first organization in San Antonio to produce these outdoor festivals for private groups, establishing NIOSA as the premiere caterer of fiestas.

For more information, visit https://www.niosa.org/, contact (210) 226-5188 or [email protected], or follow NIOSA on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/NIOSA.NIOSA/ and Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/anightinoldsa/

NIOSA pays homage to the city's diverse culture with food, music and décor that transforms the village into 14 distinct areas: The Mission Trail area celebrates the early years with a colorful façade of the San Antonio Missions. Explore the amphitheater built in 1941 on the beautiful Riverwalk in the Arneson Theatre area. Find tastes from Asia in China Town. Listen to jazz and enjoy beignets and escargot in French Quarter. The old west comes alive in Frontier Town with its famous Shypoke Eggs and country music. Enjoy Potato Skins in Irish Flats. Tejano sounds and famous handmade Maria's Tortillas are found in Haymarket. Have nostalgic fun in Clown Alley. The music in Froggy Bottom rocks as you wait for the infamous Chicken on a Stick. It's always the 4th of July in Main Street USA. The Mexican Market area features great music and the very popular Anticuchos beef kabob. Find sizzling sausage and a German Oompa band in Sauerkraut Bend. Sample cuisine such as Pollo Ranchero, influenced by Northern Mexico in South of the Border. Colorful Spanish murals will surround you in Villa España.

HISTORY: The Conservation Society held its first harvest festival in 1936. Until 1946 (with breaks in 1943 and 1945 because of the war), it was held in the fall—under different names and with slightly different themes and locations. In 1946, city officials asked the Society to hold its event during Fiesta. In 1948, the one-night festival was called "A Night In Old San Antonio" for the first time. By 1958 it had expanded to four nights and in 1966, the name was registered and trademarked.

PROCEEDS: From 2010 to 2020, more than $12 million was netted at NIOSA to enable The Conservation Society to continue its 99-year mission of preserving historic buildings, objects, places and customs. The NIOSA committee presents the Society with profits to fund the Society's preservation of historic properties and parks throughout the city and neighboring counties, as well as education and advocacy programs such as $1.6+ million (yes, $1.6+ million) in renovations and improvements to La Villita since 2000 and $2.5 million (yes $2.5 million) in building grants available to all San Antonians—and that is just a few examples.

An example of the Conservation Society's diligence is its decades-long campaign to conserve the San Antonio's five Franciscan Missions. Starting just two years after being formed, the Society purchased items including aqueducts, farmland and the bronze-medallioned door of the San José Granary. It also brokered the establishment of a state park at San José Mission with the Catholic Church in 1941. In 1978, the Society was critical in the creation of the National Historical Park, and in 2006 launched the UNESCO World Heritage nomination that led to the Missions' inscription in 2015—the only World Heritage Site in Texas.

The Society also produces and hosts NIOSITAs (private mini-NIOSAs) in La Villita's historic plazas for conventions, meetings and any group that loves a fiesta to raise additional funds. The Conservation Society was the first organization in San Antonio to produce these outdoor festivals for private groups, establishing NIOSA as the premiere caterer of "fiestas."

"A Night In Old San Antonio®" (NIOSA®) has earned one of the highest certifications every year since the City of San Antonio began its Green Events Ordinance sustainable policies for medium and large-scale events. In 2011, NIOSA earned the "Platinum Status" in the city's Fiesta Verde program, the first organization in the city to do so.

MEDIA: More comprehensive media materials can be obtained from NIOSA's Media Coordinator Jeanne Albrecht at 210-392-9047 or [email protected]. High-res color photos available upon request. Recipes; advance interviews with NIOSA Chair Lisa Pierce or bilingual spokespersons; media passes; and more detailed entertainment/food schedules are available from NIOSA's Media Coordinator Jeanne Albrecht at 210-392-9047 or [email protected]. Media is welcome to cover NIOSA live; contact Jeanne for media passes.

