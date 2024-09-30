A Night in White Event Raises Over $68,000 for The Grant Cardone Foundation's Efforts to Empower At-Risk Youth

"We are thrilled to have hosted this event in such a stunning location, and even more excited about the impact the funds raised will have on our community," said Phil Farinacci, Director of Philanthropy for The Grant Cardone Foundation Post this

"We are thrilled to have hosted this event in such a stunning location, and even more excited about the impact the funds raised will have on our community," said Phil Farinacci, Director of Philanthropy for The Grant Cardone Foundation. "As a Staten Island native, this event holds deep personal significance for me. Empowering at-risk youth through financial literacy and mentoring is essential to expanding our reach on Staten Island. It's a privilege to connect my home community with the broader mission of The Grant Cardone Foundation."

Adding to the evening's highlights, Philip Guarnieri, CEO of Empire State Bank, was honored with The 10X Community Partner Award. Farinacci noted, "We are honored to recognize Mr. Gaurnieri. His commitment, along with Empire State Bank's support as a VIP Sponsor of the evening, underscores the critical role of community collaboration in achieving our mission."

With additional speakers and special guests in attendance, the evening was filled with powerful stories of transformation and the tangible impact of the contributions made by generous sponsors and donors.

For those interested in further supporting The Grant Cardone Foundation, please visit https://www.grantcardonefoundation.com

About Grant Cardone Foundation:

The Grant Cardone Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to providing financial literacy and entrepreneurship education to underserved and at-risk youth. Founded by Grant Cardone, an internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and New York Times bestselling author, the Foundation aims to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve their full potential and break the cycle of poverty.

Through various programs, workshops, and partnerships with schools, community organizations, and other non-profits, the Grant Cardone Foundation provides valuable resources that foster financial independence, self-confidence, and entrepreneurial spirit to uplift and support the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about the Grant Cardone Foundation and our initiatives, please visit http://www.grantcardonefoundation.com or follow us on social media.

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone owns and operates Cardone Capital, a private equity real estate firm with a $4.7 billion multifamily portfolio, and runs over seven other companies. He's a top crowdfunder, raising over $1.4 billion via social media. Featured on Season 2 of Discovery's Undercover Billionaire, Grant built a million-dollar business in 90 days. He's a New York Times bestselling author of 11 books, including The 10X Rule, which sparked the 10X Global Movement and the 10X Growth Conference, the world's largest business conference. An international influencer and the top sales trainer globally, Grant speaks on leadership, real estate, and finance. He's a frequent guest on major news networks and a contributor to leading business publications.

Learn more at https://www.grantcardone.com

