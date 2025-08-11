A Novel Idea for Middle Schools Nationwide: Mentorship That Works

A powerful partnership at a Florida school is easing the transition to middle school for students at risk of getting lost in the process. Find out how a collaboration between a middle school principal and United Way of Palm Beach County may be a viable option for middle schools nationwide. It's all about pairing students with trusted adult mentors who work at local nonprofit agencies specializing in supporting and guiding youth.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first year of middle school can be overwhelming—but a partnership to pair incoming 6th graders with adult mentors could be a game-changer.
Just days before the school year, a Florida middle school's cafeteria buzzed with excitement. More than 250 incoming 6th graders arrived on campus, greeted by the upbeat sounds of the school band and a warm welcome from the principal. But the real surprise came in the form of dozens of caring adult representatives, an array of nonprofit mentoring organizations offering to support and befriend students.
Thanks to a partnership between United Way of Palm Beach County, Roosevelt Middle School, and several trusted youth-serving organizations, each student can be matched with a mentor to guide them through the often-daunting transition to middle school.
"These mentors are more than just friendly faces—they're trained role models who will check in regularly, offer encouragement, and be a consistent, caring presence throughout the school year," said a United Way of Palm Beach County spokesperson.
Mentors come from local nonprofits that specialize in youth development and are trained to help students navigate academic, social, and emotional challenges. It's a simple but powerful idea—and one that schools across the country could replicate to support student success and well-being.
Learn more or get involved at unitedwaypbc.org/mentor.
