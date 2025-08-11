A Novel Idea for Middle Schools Nationwide: Mentorship That Works

"These mentors are more than just friendly faces—they're trained role models who will check in regularly, offer encouragement, and be a consistent, caring presence throughout the school year," said a United Way of Palm Beach County spokesperson. Post this

Thanks to a partnership between United Way of Palm Beach County, Roosevelt Middle School, and several trusted youth-serving organizations, each student can be matched with a mentor to guide them through the often-daunting transition to middle school.

"These mentors are more than just friendly faces—they're trained role models who will check in regularly, offer encouragement, and be a consistent, caring presence throughout the school year," said a United Way of Palm Beach County spokesperson.

Mentors come from local nonprofits that specialize in youth development and are trained to help students navigate academic, social, and emotional challenges. It's a simple but powerful idea—and one that schools across the country could replicate to support student success and well-being.

Learn more or get involved at unitedwaypbc.org/mentor.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Claudia Shea, United Way of Palm Beach County, 1 5613756624, [email protected], unitedwaypbc.org

SOURCE United Way of Palm Beach County