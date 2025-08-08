A Novel Technique Using 3D Printing to Increase Precision in Oral Surgeries

Researchers from Yonsei University and Seoul National University have developed a customizable 3D-printed polycaprolactone (PCL) mesh as a substitute for traditional collagen membranes in guided bone regeneration (GBR) procedures. The mesh offers improved mechanical stability, precision, and ease of use. Two clinical cases demonstrated the mesh's safety and effectiveness in treating severely atrophic posterior maxillae, with successful healing and bone regeneration observed over follow-ups of up to two years. The study concludes that the PCL mesh is a promising material for clinical use, although further long-term trials are needed to confirm its efficacy.
GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three-dimensional (3D) printing is taking the world by storm, and its uses seem endless. From car parts to kids' toys, people are finding the increased speed and precision of using 3D printing far more convenient. In dentistry, 3D printing is also making gains. With the development of computer-aided design (CAD) and advancements in tools, like cone-beam computerized tomography (CBCT), researchers are finding ways to optimize oral procedures and surgeries, leading to better patient outcomes and increased post-procedural success.
One of these novel and innovative advancements was presented by researchers from the Yonsei University College of Dentistry and the Seoul National University School of Dentistry in Seoul, Korea, who recently published a dual case report in the Journal of Oral Implantology. These researchers developed a 3D-printed polycaprolactone (PCL)-based synthetic mesh to replace the ready-made collagen resorbable membranes during guided-bone regeneration (GBR). Although resorbable collagen has been the gold standard for GBR, it lacks mechanical stability and requires additional manual labor to shape and prepare for insertion. Lead author Jin-Young Park and colleagues state that "the current study aimed to evaluate the clinical feasibility and performance of customized, 3D-printed PCL mesh for GBR in the severely atrophic ridge."
The first case followed a 60-year-old male who underwent two upper left premolar and two molar implant extractions. Owing to the challenge of implant placement, the patient needed a customized PCL mesh to be applied before the staged GBR and implants. The patient reported no significant issues at the 6-month follow-up, and the PCL mesh was maintained. Three CBCTs were taken over 2 years with no adverse findings.
The second case presented was that of a 65-year-old female who had the first and second maxillary molars extracted. The patient required two implants with ridge augmentation and a sinus graft, and a customized PCL mesh was used. Two weeks after surgery, the patient presented with an oral wound, but she managed it with daily care and oral hygiene and was cleared by the 4-month follow-up, at which time, formation of new bone was observed. Three CTCTs were taken at 18 months, showing healing as expected.
These two cases demonstrate that the innovative method of using customizable 3D printing PCL mesh during GBR procedures can help address the instability, precision, and time issues associated with resorbable collagen ready-made membranes. Park and colleagues concluded that "within the limitations of this work, vertical and horizontal augmentation in atrophic posterior maxilla can be performed successfully using the PCL mesh. The PCL mesh in this study seemed to be a safe biomaterial for clinical use. A further long-term randomized clinical trial is needed to validate its efficacy."
Full text of the article, "Vertical and Horizontal Ridge Augmentation Using Customized Three-Dimensionally Printed Polycaprolactone Mesh in Atrophic Posterior Maxillae: A Case Report," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 51, No. 4, 2025, is available at http://www.joionline.org
