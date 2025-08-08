A Novel Technique Using 3D Printing to Increase Precision in Oral Surgeries

Lead author Jin-Young Park and colleagues state that "the current study aimed to evaluate the clinical feasibility and performance of customized, 3D-printed PCL mesh for GBR in the severely atrophic ridge." Post this

The first case followed a 60-year-old male who underwent two upper left premolar and two molar implant extractions. Owing to the challenge of implant placement, the patient needed a customized PCL mesh to be applied before the staged GBR and implants. The patient reported no significant issues at the 6-month follow-up, and the PCL mesh was maintained. Three CBCTs were taken over 2 years with no adverse findings.

The second case presented was that of a 65-year-old female who had the first and second maxillary molars extracted. The patient required two implants with ridge augmentation and a sinus graft, and a customized PCL mesh was used. Two weeks after surgery, the patient presented with an oral wound, but she managed it with daily care and oral hygiene and was cleared by the 4-month follow-up, at which time, formation of new bone was observed. Three CTCTs were taken at 18 months, showing healing as expected.

These two cases demonstrate that the innovative method of using customizable 3D printing PCL mesh during GBR procedures can help address the instability, precision, and time issues associated with resorbable collagen ready-made membranes. Park and colleagues concluded that "within the limitations of this work, vertical and horizontal augmentation in atrophic posterior maxilla can be performed successfully using the PCL mesh. The PCL mesh in this study seemed to be a safe biomaterial for clinical use. A further long-term randomized clinical trial is needed to validate its efficacy."

Full text of the article, "Vertical and Horizontal Ridge Augmentation Using Customized Three-Dimensionally Printed Polycaprolactone Mesh in Atrophic Posterior Maxillae: A Case Report," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 51, No. 4, 2025, is available at http://www.joionline.org

