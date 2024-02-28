A. O. Smith High Efficiency Heat Pump Water Heater Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Renovation Awards

"A thorough review of the specs and technical data by our engineers confirms that this is one of the most efficient water heaters on the market, and at 45 dBa, one of the quietest models available today." - Dan DiClerico, Good Housekeeping Institute Post this

Designed to provide plenty of hot water at the lowest possible cost, the ENERGY STAR certified Signature 900 Smart Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater features integrated smart home connectivity and leak protection technology to provide homeowners with exceptional energy savings and added peace of mind. The award-winning unit is four times more efficient than a standard electric water heater, reducing energy costs by up to 77% and can save homeowners over $600 per year on utility bills.*

A. O. Smith's Signature 900 heat pump water heaters are equipped with iCOMM™ Smart Connectivity technology to support integrated leak detection and a smart anode to extend the life of the product. Using the A. O. Smith mobile app, homeowners can remotely manage their water heater to improve performance and increase savings, including monitoring schedules and energy usage, as well as adjusting temperature levels and the operating mode. For added peace of mind, A. O. Smith's 900 Series Heat Pumps come with Leak Watch® smart sensor, which alerts homeowners immediately through an app if a leak is detected, and Leak Shield® shutoff valve accessory to shut off the water supply, reducing additional damage to a home.

"Besides adding convenience and peace of mind, we appreciate how the unit's Wi-Fi connectivity also lets you implement 'time of use' scheduling to prioritize heating when utility rates are most affordable," added DiClerico. "Given that water heating accounts for nearly 20% of the average U.S. home's energy use – more energy than a refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry washer and dryer combined – the savings can add up quickly."

A family-founded business with nearly 150 years of American manufacturing expertise, A. O. Smith was named an ENERGY STAR ® Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year and received its third Sustained Excellence Award – an honor only a handful of water heating manufacturers have achieved.

"Good Housekeeping, A. O. Smith and Lowe's are three iconic American brands with a total of 389 combined years of dedication to improving homes across the country," said Eric Porter, vice president of retail sales for the North America Water Heating division at A. O. Smith. "We're truly honored to receive this award for our unwavering commitment to innovating newer, more efficient solutions to help homeowners significantly lower their home's energy bills and carbon emissions, produce substantial upfront and long-term savings, and deliver plenty of hot water."

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners are eligible for a federal tax credit of up to 30% of the total installed cost, or up to $2,000, for purchasing a heat pump water heater. In addition to the federal tax credit, many utilities and energy organizations across the country offer incentives for purchasing ENERGY STAR® certified heat pump water heaters, including rebates up to $1,000 in some states. To find local rebates in your area, visit Lowes.com/rebates.

The A. O. Smith Signature 900 heat pump water heater is available for purchase exclusively at Lowe's home improvement stores and at Lowes.com. To learn more about A. O. Smith's water heating and water treatment solutions, visit aosmithatlowes.com.

About A. O. Smith Water Heating

America's largest water heater manufacturer, A. O. Smith brings a 150-year history of innovation and American manufacturing expertise to developing industry-leading, high-efficiency water heating products that are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. From creating the industry standard glass lining in 1933, to introducing the first 95% energy efficient water heater in 1986, A. O. Smith has continuously led the water heating industry with a tradition of innovation for almost a century. Today the multi-generational, family-founded business offers a wide range of water heaters – from standard gas and electric water heaters to high efficiency heat pump and tankless models – to meet most homes' unique water heating needs. For more information about A. O. Smith products, visit http://www.aosmithatlowes.com. Same or next business day water heater replacement is available in select locations. Contact Lowe's by visiting https://www.lowes.com/l/install/water-heater or call 1-877-GOLOWES (465-6937) for details.**

*Comparing 80-gallon Signature 900 Series heat pump water heater against pre-2015 similarly sized standard electric tank type water heater using DOE EF to UEF conversion rates. Savings may vary.

**Same-day water heater installation: must purchase before noon Monday through Friday. Subject to installer availability. Installation by independent contractors, licensed and registered where applicable. License numbers and certifications held by or on behalf of Lowe's Home Centers, LLC. See store or Lowes.com/licensing for current licensing.

