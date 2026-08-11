A. O. Smith Introduces New Voltex® X Outdoor Split System Heat Pump Water Heater

"With the introduction of Voltex X, we're making heat pump technology – and the significant energy savings that come with it – more attainable for a much larger swath of homeowners across the country." Post this

"Heat pump technology continues to play a vital role in decarbonization and efficiency efforts nationwide," said Roch Naleway, utility segment manager at A. O. Smith. "However, traditional heat pump water heaters to date have only been feasible for homes with enough space and mild temperatures needed to operate most efficiently. With the introduction of Voltex X, we're making heat pump technology – and the significant energy savings that come with it – more attainable for a much larger swath of homeowners across the country. Being limited by environmental conditions, such as temperature and space constraints, is now a thing of the past."

While heat pump technology is by far the cleanest way to heat water, it has traditionally been limited when it comes to operating efficiently in colder climates because it requires an ambient temperature of at least 37°F or higher to operate in heat pump mode. Designed for performance and sustainability, Voltex X utilizes CO₂ refrigerant – which has a 99.9% lower global warming potential compared to standard refrigerants – allowing the unit to operate at maximum efficiency and function seamlessly in ambient temperatures as low as -25°F, ensuring reliable performance year-round.

The self-contained heat pump unit is designed to be installed outside, and the indoor storage tank comes in three sizes to fit a wide range of space-constrained locations previously not suitable for standard hybrid heat pumps – including closets, garages, utility rooms and basements. The split system design also ensures that unlike the notoriously loud compressors on standard HPWHs, Voltex X is seriously quiet at just 35-40 dBA outside and 0 dBA inside the home for a peaceful environment in shared living spaces.

Additionally, Voltex X is packed with advanced features, including four operating modes. Heat pump mode offers maximum energy efficiency; guest mode provides maximum hot water for up to 7 days; and vacation mode reduces energy use while homeowners are away. With built-in smart connectivity for remote monitoring and control, homeowners can use the free iCOMM™ app to adjust the water heater's temperature setting, change the operating mode, optimize energy usage with local utility Time of Use (TOU) schedules, and receive real-time alerts and notifications. The unit also features advanced anti-leak technology, including a smart sensor leak detection, built-in freeze defense to prevent damage, and compatibility with an automatic water shutoff valve for added protection. Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, Voltex X provides long-term reliability, maximum energy savings and ultimate peace of mind for homeowners.

The new A. O. Smith Voltex X line is available in 50-, 66- and 80-gallon size storage tank options with up to a 95-gallon first hour rating. The 50-gallon model is also available in three shapes, including short, tall and a lowboy option to fit in low-clearance closets under air handlers or stairs. For more information about A. O. Smith and the new Voltex X heat pump water heater, visit http://www.hotwater.com.

About A. O. Smith

North America's largest water heater manufacturer, A. O. Smith brings a 152-year history of innovation and American manufacturing expertise to developing industry-leading, high-efficiency water heating products that are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. From creating the industry standard glass lining in 1933, to introducing the first 95% energy efficient water heater in 1986, A. O. Smith has continuously led the water heating industry with a tradition of innovation for almost a century. Today the multi-generational, family-founded business offers a wide range of water heaters – from standard gas and electric water heaters to high efficiency heat pump and tankless models – to meet most homes' unique water heating needs. For more information about A. O. Smith, visit http://www.hotwater.com.

*Comparing to 80-gallon heat pump against pre-2015 similarly sized standard electric using DOE EF to UEF conversion. Savings may vary.

Media Contact

Cindy Young Vanhoutte, A. O. Smith, 1 512-585-0394, [email protected], www.hotwater.com

Cindy Young Vanhoutte, A. O. Smith, 1 512.585.0394, [email protected], www.hotwater.com

SOURCE A. O. Smith