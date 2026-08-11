A. O. Smith Introduces New Voltex® X Outdoor Split System Heat Pump Water Heater

First widely available split system extends ultra efficient heat pump performance to colder climates and compact environments, unlocking maximum energy savings for homeowners
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As summer energy costs continue to climb, A. O. Smith, North America's largest water heater manufacturer, is introducing the most adaptable addition yet to its award-winning lineup of residential heat pump water heaters for maximum efficiency, hot water delivery and protection. The first widely available outdoor split system heat pump water heater (HPWH) in the United States, the new A. O. Smith Voltex® X was designed to excel in applications where standard heat pump products were previously not an option, including in space-constrained locations such as closets, in regions with extreme cold temperatures, and in noise-sensitive shared-living environments.
Developed in partnership with Panasonic, the new Voltex X Split System Heat Pump Water Heater is the most versatile option for consumers who want to save money on their utility bills. With an impressive Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) of up to 3.80, the ENERGY STAR® certified system can reduce utility costs by up to 76% compared to standard electric water heaters – offering annual savings up to $600* – andqualifies homeowners for upfront savings via local rebates up to $1,800 in some states. To find local rebates in your area, visit hotwater.com.
"Heat pump technology continues to play a vital role in decarbonization and efficiency efforts nationwide," said Roch Naleway, utility segment manager at A. O. Smith. "However, traditional heat pump water heaters to date have only been feasible for homes with enough space and mild temperatures needed to operate most efficiently. With the introduction of Voltex X, we're making heat pump technology – and the significant energy savings that come with it – more attainable for a much larger swath of homeowners across the country. Being limited by environmental conditions, such as temperature and space constraints, is now a thing of the past."
While heat pump technology is by far the cleanest way to heat water, it has traditionally been limited when it comes to operating efficiently in colder climates because it requires an ambient temperature of at least 37°F or higher to operate in heat pump mode. Designed for performance and sustainability, Voltex X utilizes CO₂ refrigerant – which has a 99.9% lower global warming potential compared to standard refrigerants – allowing the unit to operate at maximum efficiency and function seamlessly in ambient temperatures as low as -25°F, ensuring reliable performance year-round.
The self-contained heat pump unit is designed to be installed outside, and the indoor storage tank comes in three sizes to fit a wide range of space-constrained locations previously not suitable for standard hybrid heat pumps – including closets, garages, utility rooms and basements. The split system design also ensures that unlike the notoriously loud compressors on standard HPWHs, Voltex X is seriously quiet at just 35-40 dBA outside and 0 dBA inside the home for a peaceful environment in shared living spaces.
Additionally, Voltex X is packed with advanced features, including four operating modes. Heat pump mode offers maximum energy efficiency; guest mode provides maximum hot water for up to 7 days; and vacation mode reduces energy use while homeowners are away. With built-in smart connectivity for remote monitoring and control, homeowners can use the free iCOMM™ app to adjust the water heater's temperature setting, change the operating mode, optimize energy usage with local utility Time of Use (TOU) schedules, and receive real-time alerts and notifications. The unit also features advanced anti-leak technology, including a smart sensor leak detection, built-in freeze defense to prevent damage, and compatibility with an automatic water shutoff valve for added protection. Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, Voltex X provides long-term reliability, maximum energy savings and ultimate peace of mind for homeowners.
The new A. O. Smith Voltex X line is available in 50-, 66- and 80-gallon size storage tank options with up to a 95-gallon first hour rating. The 50-gallon model is also available in three shapes, including short, tall and a lowboy option to fit in low-clearance closets under air handlers or stairs. For more information about A. O. Smith and the new Voltex X heat pump water heater, visit http://www.hotwater.com.
About A. O. Smith
North America's largest water heater manufacturer, A. O. Smith brings a 152-year history of innovation and American manufacturing expertise to developing industry-leading, high-efficiency water heating products that are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. From creating the industry standard glass lining in 1933, to introducing the first 95% energy efficient water heater in 1986, A. O. Smith has continuously led the water heating industry with a tradition of innovation for almost a century. Today the multi-generational, family-founded business offers a wide range of water heaters – from standard gas and electric water heaters to high efficiency heat pump and tankless models – to meet most homes' unique water heating needs. For more information about A. O. Smith, visit http://www.hotwater.com.
*Comparing to 80-gallon heat pump against pre-2015 similarly sized standard electric using DOE EF to UEF conversion. Savings may vary.
Media Contact
Cindy Young Vanhoutte, A. O. Smith, 1 512-585-0394, [email protected], www.hotwater.com
Cindy Young Vanhoutte, A. O. Smith, 1 512.585.0394, [email protected], www.hotwater.com
SOURCE A. O. Smith
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