A. O. Smith Introduces Signature Series® Smart Heat Pump Water Heater at Lowe's with Hot Water Boost

New ENERGY STAR® certified line provides homeowners with 40% more hot water when it's needed, maximum energy savings and integrated leak protection for ultimate peace of mind
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate Energy Awareness Month, A. O. Smith – America's largest water heating manufacturer – is introducing the latest addition to its award-winning lineup of residential Signature Series® water heaters at Lowe's for maximum efficiency, hot water delivery and protection. In time for ENERGY STAR® Day, the new A. O. Smith Signature™ 900 Smart Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heater with Hot Water Plus combines the unmatched efficiency of heat pumps with innovative smart valve technology and advanced operating modes to deliver up to 40% more hot water. Whether hosting extra guests for the holidays or doing multiple loads of laundry, A. O. Smith's new heat pump line allows homeowners to receive maximum hot water when they need it at the lowest possible operating cost – including for long-term demand as well.
"Heat pump technology continues to play an increasingly important role in decarbonization and efficiency efforts across the country," said Francois Lebrasseur, utility sector manager for A. O. Smith. "By combining 150 years of American manufacturing expertise with industry-leading research, we're proud to have developed a heat pump solution that supports decarbonization goals while delivering even more hot water when it's needed. These new models also provide homeowners with the added features they love – including integrated smart home connectivity and leak-protection technology, built-in load shifting capabilities for even more savings, whisper quiet operation and more."
Available exclusively at Lowe's, A. O. Smith's new Signature™ 900 heat pump water heaters were designed to provide maximum energy and dollar savings without sacrificing hot water performance, whether hosting extra guests for a few days or longer term for larger homes and families. The new line features an advanced digital smart valve that allows homeowners to continue to save on utility bills while getting up to 40% more hot water by switching to Guest Mode or Hot Water Plus when needed. Compared to a standard electric water heater, they're four times more efficient and reduce energy costs by more than 75%, saving homeowners at least $600 per year on utility bills.* For additional up-front savings, the new ENERGY STAR-certified line also qualifies for the Federal Tax Credit up to $2,000 under the Inflation Reduction Act, along with state and local utility incentives – including instant rebates as high as $1,600. Visit aosmithatlowes.com to find which incentives are available in your area.
For maximum protection, A. O. Smith's new Signature™ 900 smart heat pump water heaters are equipped with iCOMM™ to support connected anti-leak technology and a smart anode to extend the life of the product. Using the A. O. Smith mobile app, homeowners can remotely manage their water heater to improve performance and increase savings, including monitoring schedules, as well as adjusting temperature and the operating mode. For added peace of mind, the Leak Watch® smart sensor alerts homeowners immediately through the app if a leak is detected, and the Leak Shield® shut-off valve automatically shuts off the water supply when a leak is detected. At 45 dBA, it's also one of the quietest heat pump water heaters on the market.
Earlier this year, A. O. Smith was named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year and received its fourth Sustained Excellence Award – ENERGY STAR's highest honor – for year-over-year contributions to support America's clean energy transition. A family-founded business with 150 years of American innovation, A. O. Smith offers more ENERGY STAR® certified products across its brand portfolio than any other water heating manufacturer.
The new A. O. Smith Signature™ 900 Smart Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heater with Leak Detection, Automatic Shut-off and Hot Water Plus is available in 40-, 50-, 66- and 80-gallon size tank options to suit each individual home's unique hot water needs. For more information, visit lowes.com/aosmith.
About A. O. Smith
America's largest water heater manufacturer, A. O. Smith brings a 150-year history of innovation and American manufacturing expertise to developing industry-leading, high-efficiency water heating products that are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. From creating the industry standard glass lining in 1933, to introducing the first 95% energy efficient water heater in 1986, A. O. Smith has continuously led the water heating industry with a tradition of innovation for almost a century. The multi-generational, family-founded business offers a wide range of water heaters – from standard gas and electric water heaters to high efficiency heat pump and tankless models – to meet most homes' unique water heating needs. For more information about A. O. Smith products, visit http://www.aosmithatlowes.com.
Same or next business day water heater replacement is available in select locations. Contact Lowe's by visiting https://www.lowes.com/l/install/water-heater or call 1-877-GOLOWES (465-6937) for details.**
*Comparing 80-gallon Signature 900 Series heat pump water heater against pre-2015 similarly sized standard electric tank type water heater using DOE EF to UEF conversion rates. Savings may vary.
**Same-day water heater installation: must purchase before noon Monday through Friday. Subject to installer availability. Installation by independent contractors, licensed and registered where applicable. License numbers and certifications held by or on behalf of Lowe's Home Centers, LLC. See store or Lowes.com/licensing for current licensing.
