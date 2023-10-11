A. O. Smith Introduces the Smart Voltex® 120V Plug-in Heat Pump Water Heater

New drop-in solution allows homeowners to replace existing gas water heaters, drastically cut carbon emissions and lower their energy bills without expensive electrical panel upgrades

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A. O. Smith, America's largest water heater manufacturer, has added a retrofit-ready, plug-in model to its award-winning lineup of high efficiency Voltex® heat pump water heaters. For those who need to switch their fuel source, whether to decarbonize and/or lower their energy bills, the new Voltex 120V allows most homeowners with gas water heaters to easily switch to a high efficiency heat pump water heater (HPWH) without the up-front costs of electrical panel upgrades, which can run around $1,000. Four times more efficient than a like capacity standard gas tank water heater, Voltex 120V easily plugs into a 15A shared circuit and delivers the equivalent amount of hot water in the first hour [FHR] as the standard gas water heater that it is designed to replace. With less space requirements than standard HPWHs, Voltex® 120V was designed to be a quick and hassle-free replacement for existing gas water heaters, offering an easy 120V installation that plugs into a standard electrical outlet.

"Heat pump technology continues to play an increasingly important role in decarbonization and efficiency efforts, especially as more regions across the country promote the electrification of houses and apartments," said‥Francois Lebrasseur, utility sector manager for A. O. Smith. "Our goal with Voltex® 120V is to create a drop-in replacement solution to help make efficient water heating accessible for many more U.S. households that would have otherwise had to invest in rewiring their homes to make the switch to electrify. With our full Voltex® family of heat pump water heaters, we're committed to helping combat the effects of climate change while providing homeowners with significant energy savings, peace of mind, and plenty of hot water."

Water heaters are the second highest energy expense in the home and responsible for around 20% of a home's energy use – more energy than a refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry washer and dryer combined. Switching to high efficiency heat pump technology means significantly lower energy bills, fewer carbon emissions, upfront and long-term savings. According to the Advanced Water Heating Initiative, transitioning all water heaters in the U.S. to heat pump technology would save nearly 100 million tons in carbon emissions every year. Compared to a gas water heater, Voltex 120V can save homeowners up to $118 on annual utility bills.* To help offset the cost of upgrading, the ENERGY STAR® certified Voltex® 120V qualifies for the federal tax credit of up to $2,000 under the Inflation Reduction Act, along with state and local utility incentives – including instant rebates as high as‥$3,100‥in California (TECH Clean California program) and up to $1,000 in other parts of the country.

The new Voltex® 120V is equipped with iCOMM™ Smart Connectivity to support integrated anti-leak technology, including smart sensor leak detection, an automatic shut-off valve and an industry-first smart anode to extend the life of the heater. Homeowners can use the A. O. Smith app to remotely improve performance and increase savings, including monitoring schedules and‥energy usage, as well as adjusting temperature‥levels‥and four programmable operating modes. It also features built-in demand response intelligence that connects with local utility smart grid programs to auto shift electricity usage during peak periods for the lowest utility rate available, helping homeowners save even more without any added effort – unlike other models which require manual utility data entry.

A family-founded business with 149 years of American manufacturing expertise, A. O. Smith's family of brands offer more ENERGY STAR® certified products than any other water heating manufacturer. In 2023, A. O. Smith was named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year and received its third Sustained Excellence Award for year-over-year contributions to support America's clean energy transition – a designation only a handful of manufacturers have achieved. Additionally, the company was named one of the Most Trustworthy Brands in America by Newsweek and made USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders for 2023.

Voltex® 120V comes in 66-gallon and 80-gallon models that are available for purchase across the country, including in northern climates. For more information about Voltex® 120V and how A. O. Smith's family of high efficiency heat pump water heaters save energy and lower energy bills, visit www.hotwater.com.

*Comparing 66-gallon Voltex 120V heat pump against pre-2015 similarly-sized standard gas water heater using DOE EF to UEF conversion rates $0.14 per kWh electricity and $1.21 per therm of natural gas.

About A. O. Smith Water Heating

America's largest water heater manufacturer, A. O. Smith brings a 149-year history of innovation and American manufacturing expertise to developing industry-leading, high-efficiency water heating products that are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. From creating the industry standard glass lining in 1933, to introducing the first 95% energy efficient water heater in 1986, A. O. Smith has continuously led the water heating industry with a tradition of innovation for almost a century. Today the multi-generational, family-founded business offers a wide range of water heaters – from standard gas and electric water heaters to high efficiency heat pump and tankless models – to meet every home's unique water heating needs. For more information, visit http://www.hotwater.com.

