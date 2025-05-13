A. O. Smith Receives 2025 Silver Edison Award for Sustainable Consumer Product Innovation

"A. O. Smith has been at the forefront of American manufacturing innovation for more than 150 years. We're honored to be recognized on a global scale for our ongoing commitment to innovating new sustainable solutions that deliver significant energy savings, peace of mind and plenty of hot water." Post this

Scale buildup is the number one cause of failure in tankless water heaters. The new Adapt™ line features first-of-its kind, patented built-in X3® Scale Prevention Technology that provides protection for the heat exchanger, so the unit lasts three times longer than a standard tankless water heater. Homeowners benefit from like-new performance with zero lifetime de-scaling maintenance required, along with the industry's first ever "Peace of Mind" limited warranty. Available in 160K, 180K and 199K BTU inputs, all models are field convertible from Natural Gas to Liquid Propane (kit included) and can be installed indoors or outdoors. Adapt™ is also Ultra-Low NOx and ENERGY STAR® certified, qualifying homeowners for rebates up to $1,300 in some states. To find local rebates in your area, visit hotwater.com.

The 2025 finalists were selected from thousands of submissions, rigorously evaluated on Concept, Value, and Impact by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and an independent panel of experts, including senior scientists, engineers, designers, and business leaders. Their expertise ensures that the winners set new standards for ingenuity and influence across industries.

To see the full list of 2025 Edison Award winners, visit edisonawards.com/2025-winners. For more information about A. O. Smith and Adapt™ premium condensing gas tankless water heaters with X3® Scale Prevention Technology, visit hotwater.com.

About A. O. Smith Water Heating

America's largest water heater manufacturer, A. O. Smith brings more than 150 years of history, innovation and American manufacturing expertise to developing industry-leading, high-efficiency water heating products that are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. From creating the industry standard glass lining in 1933, to introducing the first 95% energy efficient water heater in 1986, A. O. Smith has continuously led the water heating industry with a tradition of innovation for almost a century. Today the multi-generational, family-founded business offers a wide range of water heaters – from standard gas and electric water heaters to high efficiency heat pump and tankless models – to meet each home's unique water heating needs. For more information, visit http://www.hotwater.com.

