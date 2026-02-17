A. O. Smith Smart Heat Pump Water Heater Receives Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award

"A. O. Smith's Signature Series heat pump water heater with hot water boost delivers optimal energy efficiency without any sacrifice in the volume of available hot water. This year's judging panel called it 'super-efficient' and praised its Wi-Fi–enhanced capabilities." - Good Housekeeping Institute Post this

A. O. Smith's Signature™ 900 heat pump water heaters were designed to provide maximum energy and dollar savings without sacrificing hot water performance, whether hosting extra guests for a few days or longer term for larger homes and families. The line features an advanced digital smart valve that allows homeowners to continue to save on utility bills while getting up to 40% more hot water by switching to Guest Mode or Hot Water Plus when needed. Compared to a standard electric water heater, they're four times more efficient and reduce energy costs by more than 75%, saving homeowners at least $600 per year on utility bills.* For additional up-front savings, they also qualify for state and local utility incentives, including instant rebates as high as $1,600. Visit aosmithatlowes.com to find available incentives in your area.

For maximum protection, A. O. Smith's new Signature™ 900 smart heat pump water heaters are equipped with iCOMM™ to support connected anti-leak technology and a smart anode to extend the life of the product. Using the A. O. Smith mobile app, homeowners can remotely manage their water heater to improve performance and increase savings, including monitoring schedules, as well as adjusting the temperature and operating mode. For added peace of mind, the Leak Watch® smart sensor alerts homeowners through the app if a leak is detected, and the Leak Shield® valve automatically shuts off the water supply when a leak is detected. At 45 dBA, it's also one of the quietest heat pump water heaters on the market.

"This marks the third consecutive year A. O. Smith's line of Signature Series® high efficiency water heaters at Lowe's has been recognized with the prestigious Good Housekeeping Home Reno Award," said Eric Porter, vice president of retail sales for the North America Water Heating division at A. O. Smith. "Once again, bringing together three of the most trusted and iconic American brands in home improvement, it's truly an honor. We're proud to combine over 152 years of manufacturing expertise with industry-leading research to continue innovating new high efficiency solutions that deliver what homeowners need most – significant savings, peace of mind protection and plenty of hot water."

The A. O. Smith Signature™ 900 Smart Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heater with Leak Detection, Automatic Shut-off and Hot Water Plus is available for purchase exclusively at Lowe's home improvement stores and at Lowes.com. For more information, visit lowes.com/aosmith.

About A. O. Smith Water Heating

America's largest water heater manufacturer, A. O. Smith brings a 152-year history of innovation and American manufacturing expertise to developing industry-leading, high-efficiency water heating products that are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. From creating the industry standard glass lining in 1933, to introducing the first 95% energy efficient water heater in 1986, A. O. Smith has continuously led the water heating industry with a tradition of innovation for almost a century. Today the multi-generational, family-founded business offers a wide range of water heaters – from standard gas and electric water heaters to high efficiency heat pump and tankless models – to meet most homes' unique water heating needs. For more information about A. O. Smith products, visit http://www.aosmithatlowes.com. Same or next business day water heater replacement is available in select locations. Contact Lowe's by visiting https://www.lowes.com/l/install/water-heater or call 1-877-GOLOWES (465-6937) for details.**

*Comparing 80-gallon Signature 900 Series heat pump water heater against pre-2015 similarly sized standard electric tank type water heater using DOE EF to UEF conversion rates. Savings may vary.

**Same-day water heater installation: must purchase before noon Monday through Friday. Subject to installer availability. Installation by independent contractors, licensed and registered where applicable. License numbers and certifications held by or on behalf of Lowe's Home Centers, LLC. See store or Lowes.com/licensing for current licensing.

