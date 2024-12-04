A. O. Smith Tankless Water Heater Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2025 Home Reno Award Winner

"Fully integrated scale-prevention technology is a true game changer because it means no more annual maintenance just to keep the warranty valid, saving homeowners an additional $250 per year." – Dan DiClerico, Good Housekeeping Institute Post this

Scale buildup is the number one cause of failure in tankless water heaters. The new Signature Series® tankless water heater line features first-of-its kind, patented built-in X3® Scale Prevention Technology that provides protection for the heat exchanger, so the unit lasts three times longer than a standard tankless water heater. Homeowners benefit from like-new performance with zero lifetime de-scaling maintenance required, along with the industry's first ever "Peace of Mind" limited warranty. Unlike other manufacturers' industry-standard warranties, which automatically disqualify hard water, A. O. Smith' 15-year limited warranty covers scale-related failures should they occur. The new line also features a built-in recirculating pump, so homeowners always have instant hot water when they turn on the tap, whenever and wherever they need it.

Available in 160K, 180K and 199K BTU inputs, all models are field convertible from Natural Gas to Liquid Propane (kit included) and can be installed indoors or outdoors. They're also Ultra-Low NOx and ENERGY STAR® certified, qualifying homeowners for rebates up to $1,300 in some states. To find local rebates in your area, visit Lowes.com/rebates.

"Good Housekeeping, A. O. Smith and Lowe's are three iconic American household name brands with a combined history of nearly 400 years of dedication to improving homes across the country," said Eric Porter, vice president of retail sales for the North America Water Heating division at A. O. Smith. "We're truly honored to receive this prestigious award and be recognized for our commitment to innovating high efficiency solutions for homeowners for the second consecutive year."

A family-founded business with 150 years of American manufacturing expertise, A. O. Smith was named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year in 2024 and received its fourth Sustained Excellence Award, ENERGY STAR's highest honor.

The A. O. Smith Signature Series® tankless water heater with X3® Scale Prevention Technology is available for purchase exclusively at Lowe's home improvement stores and at Lowes.com. To learn more about A. O. Smith's water heating and water treatment solutions, visit aosmithatlowes.com.

About A. O. Smith Water Heating

America's largest water heater manufacturer, A. O. Smith brings a 150-year history of innovation and American manufacturing expertise to developing industry-leading, high-efficiency water heating products that are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S. From creating the industry standard glass lining in 1933, to introducing the first 95% energy efficient water heater in 1986, A. O. Smith has continuously led the water heating industry with a tradition of innovation for almost a century. Today the multi-generational, family-founded business offers a wide range of water heaters – from standard gas and electric water heaters to high efficiency heat pump and tankless models – to meet most homes' unique water heating needs. For more information about A. O. Smith products, visit http://www.aosmithatlowes.com. Same or next business day water heater replacement is available in select locations. Contact Lowe's by visiting https://www.lowes.com/l/install/water-heater or call 1-877-GOLOWES (465-6937) for details.*

