A. O. Smith Water Heaters Honored with Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Award for Efficiency

"Heat pump technology continues to play an increasingly important role in decarbonization and efficiency efforts across the country," said Francois Lebrasseur, utility sector manager for A. O. Smith. "In addition to helping combat the effects of climate change, switching to a heat pump water heater is an easy step for homeowners to significantly reduce their home's energy bills and carbon emissions, produce substantial upfront and long-term savings and deliver plenty of hot water."

A. O. Smith recently introduced a retrofit-ready, 120V plug-in heat pump water heater at Lowe's for homeowners who need to switch their fuel source from gas, whether to decarbonize and/or lower their energy bills, without the up-front expense of costly electrical panel upgrades. With less space requirements than standard heat pump water heaters, the A. O. Smith Signature 900 120-volt Plug-in Smart Hybrid Heat Pump Water Heater was designed to be a quick and hassle-free emergency replacement for existing gas water heaters, offering an easy 120V installation that plugs into a standard electrical outlet.

"For the first time in history, the federal tax credit and local utility incentives available to homeowners are high enough that in some parts of the country, it's more cost effective to install a certified heat pump water heater than a standard electric model," added Lebrasseur. "In addition to the potential for upfront savings, making the switch will start putting money back in your pocket immediately with long term energy savings. For roughly every $1 of energy you pay, you will receive around $4 of traditionally electric heated water."

To help offset the cost of upgrading to an ENERGY STAR-certified heat pump water heater, now is a great time to take advantage of the federal tax credit up to $2,000 under the Inflation Reduction Act, along with state and local utility incentives, including instant rebates as high as $3,100 in California (TECH Clean California program) and up to $1,600 in other states. Visit aosmithatlowes.com to find which incentives are available in your area.

A. O. Smith's Signature 900 Series heat pump water heaters are available for purchase exclusively at Lowe's home improvement stores and at Lowes.com. To learn more about A. O. Smith's high efficiency water heating and water treatment solutions, visit aosmithatlowes.com. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's award program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

