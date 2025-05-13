A. O. Smith's Derek Mellencamp Joins Water Quality Association's Board of Directors

"It's now more important than ever for leaders like the Water Quality Association and A. O. Smith to provide consumers with the accurate and unbiased knowledge they need to make informed decisions when purchasing a water filter, as well as hold the industry accountable." Post this

A seasoned sales and marketing executive, Mellencamp has built his career on understanding and catering to the needs of consumers. At Aquasana, he has overseen the company's direct-to-consumer (D2C) business since 2010, including being acquired by A. O. Smith in 2016. Unlike other manufacturers, the company's unique business model provides an open line of communication to its end-users, providing insight into emerging contaminants, what consumers are seeking in a water filter, gaps in the market and more. By listening to its customers, Aquasana was able to identify PFAS as a growing concern early on and develop the first drinking water filtration systems certified to address it nearly a decade ago. Before entering the residential water filtration industry, Mellencamp held several sales and marketing leadership roles in the U.S. and Europe at Dell Technologies – a first to pioneer the marketing-centric D2C business model, which ultimately revolutionized the personal computer industry.

"As industry participants through WQA, we are the leading voices of water quality improvement and share a commitment to public health and safety by continuously improving consumer awareness, industry standards, product certifications and overall change," said Sam Karge, A. O. Smith's president of North America Water Treatment and former president of WQA. "Derek's vast knowledge of the water treatment industry, coupled with his extensive experience and unique proficiency in direct-to-consumer marketing, will help WQA elevate consumer education on the vital role quality water filtration plays in ensuring safer, healthier drinking water and overall wellness," added Karge.

WQA is the leading voice of the residential, commercial, industrial and small community water treatment industry, representing more than 2,500 manufacturers, suppliers and dealers of water quality improvement products and services worldwide. Mellencamp's appointment further strengthens the company's long-standing relationship with WQA and enhances the long legacy of A. O. Smith water quality experts serving in advisory and leadership roles for the nonprofit association. Current and previous members include Becky Tallon, water treatment engineering director, and Kurt Gruett, operations director at Water Right; along with five former WQA presidents: Sam Karge, Richard Mest, Amanda Moore and Jim Stern from A. O. Smith; and Jamie Wakem, chairman and vice president of sales at Atlantic Filter.

