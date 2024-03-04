A Partnership in Healing: Virtue Recovery Center Las Vegas Welcomes Molina Healthcare Insurance

Virtue Recovery Las Vegas partners with Molina Healthcare, representing a monumental step in the mission to make comprehensive addiction recovery services accessible to everyone in need. Post this

About Molina Healthcare Programs

Molina Healthcare is rooted in the belief that high-quality healthcare should be accessible to everyone, irrespective of their circumstances. Their mission centers on providing effective, dependable, affordable healthcare services to those most in need, to address not just the physical aspects of health but also social and emotional needs, thereby fostering stronger, healthier communities.

Since its inception in 1980, Molina Healthcare has expanded to 19 health plans across the United States. In 2020, Molina Healthcare inaugurated the MolinaCares Accord, reflecting its dedication to significantly enhancing access to healthcare for members, underscoring an ongoing pledge to serve and improve community health nationwide.

About Virtue Recovery Las Vegas Treatment Facility

Virtue Recovery Las Vegas stands out for its comprehensive approach to addiction treatment, offering in-network and out-of-network options to ensure individuals can access the care they need and collaborate with various insurance providers, including Medicaid. Most Virtue Recovery Center locations support Medicaid options. This inclusive approach allows patients to explore various treatment programs.

Molina Healthcare Program Accepted by Virtue Recovery Las Vegas

The recent partnership between Molina Healthcare and Virtue Recovery Las Vegas marks a significant milestone toward expanded healthcare accessibility. By integrating Virtue Recovery Las Vegas into its network of providers, Molina leverages its comprehensive healthcare solutions to support those covered by government-sponsored programs, including Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP).

Members of Molina Medicaid now have the unique opportunity to access a broad spectrum of addiction recovery services. This addition is crucial in providing a robust safety net for individuals and families facing addiction challenges. By joining forces with Virtue Recovery Las Vegas, Molina Healthcare reaffirms its dedication to enhancing community health outcomes by making comprehensive addiction treatment services more accessible.

"We are thrilled to partner with Molina Healthcare, a move that significantly enhances our ability to reach and serve more individuals struggling with addiction," said Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer for Virtue Recovery Center. "This partnership broadens our network and aligns with our mission to offer compassionate, comprehensive addiction treatment services."

Two Distinct Paths: Molina Healthcare's Medicaid vs. Commercial Policies

Molina's Medicaid policies are designed for individuals and families who meet specific income and eligibility requirements. Molina Healthcare contracts with state governments to offer Medicaid plans at little to no cost to the beneficiary. These services may include doctor visits, hospital stays, preventive care, prescription drugs, etc.

Molina's Commercial policies, called Marketplace or Exchange plans, are available to a broader audience. These policies are part of the insurance offerings available through the Health Insurance Marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Unlike Medicaid, eligibility for Commercial policies is not solely based on income. Commercial plans from Molina Healthcare come in various levels (Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum). These plans are designed to provide comprehensive health coverage.

How To Qualify

Qualifying for Molina Healthcare insurance depends on the coverage you seek. For Medicaid plans, income level, family size, and other specific criteria are determined for eligibility. Individuals and families must meet the income requirements set by their state's Medicaid program to qualify. Molina's Commercial (Marketplace) policies require no income-based eligibility criteria. Instead, individuals, families, and businesses can apply for these plans during the annual Open Enrollment or Special Enrollment periods.

Expanding Access to Essential Services

Integrating Molina Healthcare into Virtue Recovery Center's accepted insurance plans is more than just a business decision; it's a commitment to community well-being. Services covered under this partnership include:

Detoxification: A medically supervised process designed to safely manage withdrawal symptoms.

Rehabilitation: Comprehensive therapy and support programs aimed at addressing the root causes of addiction.

Addiction Treatment: A broad spectrum of services tailored to individual needs, from inpatient care to outpatient support and counseling.

Virtue Recovery Center's philosophy aligns with Molina Healthcare's mission to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare services that focus on the whole person. By accepting Molina Healthcare insurance, Virtue Recovery Center ensures that its patients receive the necessary care that addresses both the physical and mental aspects of addiction.

Virtue Recovery Center services include inpatient and outpatient programs, detoxification, and various therapies. We combine traditional methods like CBT with innovative practices for effective results. Virtue Recovery Las Vegas prides itself on being in a network with Behavioral Health Options (BHO), Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), and many commercial insurance options. Moreover, the facility continuously works on forging new contracts to accommodate a wider range of potential patients.

Media Contact

Michael Banis, Virtue Recovery Las Vegas, 1 (866) 271-9748, [email protected], https://www.virtuerecoverylasvegas.com/

SOURCE Virtue Recovery Las Vegas