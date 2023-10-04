A Picture Of What Life Could Be If We Truly Prayer, "Thy Will Be Done".

A Kingdom Environment helps us to see things from a Kingdom perspective more so than praying our desires. It's praying the Father's desires and it creates a Kingdom Environment, and that is when God's will in heaven is accomplished in the earth Tweet this

Rudolph McLaughlin was born on April 6, 1953 in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended Baltimore public schools, and completed The Mind OF Christ School of Ministry (MOC). Currently, McLaughlin and his wife of 47 years, Gwendolyn McLaughlin, serve as SetGifts and founders of Kingdom Foundation Ministries located in Parkville, Maryland. Also, he serves as Presiding Prelate of Zion International Kingdom Covenant Fellowships.

McLaughlin and his wife currently live in Baltimore County and they have one son, Phillip. He is the author of the book Understanding The Times And Seasons.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Kingdom Environment is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

