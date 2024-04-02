A Place for Mom Honors Experience Senior Living with Eight Best of Senior Living 2024 Awards

We are truly honored to receive the Best of Senior Living Provider 2024 award from A Place for Mom, alongside the recognition of seven of our active senior living communities. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and support to our residents. Post this

Experience Senior Living was awarded Best of Senior Living Provider 2024 and seven of their active communities also received awards. The Gallery at Cape Coral, Sancerre at Orange City, and Sancerre at Palm Coast were awarded with the Best of Senior Living All Star 2024 Award. The Gallery at North Port, The Gallery at Port Orange. Walnut Crossing and Heritage Crossing were awarded the Best of Senior Living 2024 Award.

"Reviews from a trusted platform are a critical part of the customer experience when new prospective residents are evaluating senior living communities and home care providers," said Sue Johansen, Executive Vice President, Community Network, A Place for Mom. "We collect more than 50,000 new reviews every year, with over 400,000 on our platform in total, which provide first-hand experiences of senior living communities and home care providers, offering invaluable insights on areas that matter most to families like quality of care, feedback on staff, and costs."

This year's Best of Senior Living Awards from A Place for Mom celebrate the top 1-2% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the United States and Canada, based on reviews from seniors and their loved ones. The accolades received by Experience Senior Living, along with seven of its active communities, underscore the exceptional dedication and commitment to enhancing the lives of aging seniors.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational, and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. For more information on Experience Senior Living, please visit experiencesrliving.com or call 855-204-5375.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation's leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom's mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved ones across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom's service is provided at no cost to families because it is paid for by the senior living communities and care providers in its network. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com.

Media Contact

Laura Larson, NexCore Group, 1 7209851768, [email protected], https://experiencesrliving.com/

SOURCE A Place for Mom