A Place for Mom Honors Meridian Senior Living and 16 Communities with 2026 Best of Senior Living Awards

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Senior Living, a leading operator of senior living communities, proudly announces its recognition by A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM), the largest senior living referral service in North America. Sixteen Meridian Senior Living communities have received the 2026 Best of Senior Living Awards from APFM. Best of Senior Living Award winners represent the top 1–2% of senior care providers nationwide based on reviews from those who matter most: residents and families.
"Being recognized by A Place for Mom is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of residents and families who experience our communities every day," said Chief Operating Officer Kacy Kang. "This recognition underscores the care, compassion, and integrity our teams bring to their work, and it reinforces our commitment to creating environments where seniors feel supported, respected, and truly at home."
This year's recognition reflects Meridian Senior Living's continued commitment to delivering exceptional care and service across its portfolio. The Best of Senior Living Award is granted to communities that demonstrate outstanding customer satisfaction during the January–December 2025 award period.
To qualify for a 2026 Best of Senior Living Award, communities must receive 10 or more reviews during the award period and attain an overall review score of at least 9.5 out of 10, based on all reviews received through December 31, 2025. Eligible communities must also offer assisted living, independent living, skilled nursing, or memory care in the United States or Canada and successfully pass APFM's regulatory compliance and licensure review.
Meridian Senior Living communities recognized with the 2026 Best of Senior Living Award include:
- Assisted Living at The Meadowlands (O'Fallon, MO)
- Atrium at Liberty Park (Cape Coral, FL)
- Brookstone of Aledo (Aledo, IL)
- Claremont Place (Claremont, CA)
- Crescent Senior Living (Sandy, UT)
- Esplanade of Woodmere (Woodmere, NY)
- Harbor Village Senior Living Communities (South Burlington, VT)
- Homestead Senior Living (St. Albans, VT)
- Landings of Oregon (Oregon, OH)
- Landings of Sidney (Sidney, OH)
- The Glenwood Supportive Living of Staunton (Staunton, IL)
- The Meridian at Brandon (Tampa, FL)
- The Villas at St. James (Breese, IL)
- Villas of Holly Brook Herrin (Carterville, IL)
- Villas of Holly Brook Marshall (Marshall, IL)
- Worthington Manor (Conroe, TX)
Meridian Senior Living is dedicated to enriching the lives of its residents through extraordinary experiences. Comprised of passionate individuals operating as a cohesive team, Meridian Senior Living delivers exceptional services and fosters a joyful, active lifestyle for those it serves. With an innovative approach tailored to enhance daily life for seniors, Meridian Senior Living ensures each resident receives personalized attention regardless of their care level. For more information about Meridian Senior Living, visit www.meridiansenior.com. See the full list of A Place for Mom's 2026 Best of Senior Living winners on their site.
About Meridian Senior Living:
Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates 40 seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive resident experience. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit www.meridiansenior.com.
About A Place for Mom
A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care services with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven and personalized solutions. Its mission, as the leader in senior care advisory, is to be a trusted destination for families and our community customers. They are a quickly growing organization with over 500 senior living experts connecting hundreds of thousands of families every year to one of its community customers. For more information, visit www.aplaceformom.com.
