A Place for Mom Launches NursingHomes.com, New Online Directory Providing Critical Resource for Families, Skilled Nursing Facilities, and Healthcare Professionals

A Place for Mom's NursingHomes.com will much more effectively provide families with the information they need to make confident, skilled care decisions with greater peace of mind. Tweet this

This new site leverages A Place for Mom's expertise in meeting family needs across home care and senior living. However, the new platform differs from A Place for Mom's traditional advisory business in that the site is designed to be a self-directed experience for families looking for skilled care, with everything they need at their fingertips to connect with facilities quickly.

"In working with families, we found a significant gap in being able to identify and evaluate short-term and long-term skilled facilities under a tight timeline. Our new offering will much more effectively provide families with the information they need to make confident skilled care decisions with greater peace of mind," said Miho Jacobs, General Manager of NursingHomes.com and Chief Corporate Development Officer at A Place for Mom. "At the same time, we have heard loud and clear that SNFs have struggled to effectively reach families, and our new directory will help families and facilities come together while also providing hospitals with a new robust resource for their patients."

The directory has been built to serve the 15,000 Skilled Nursing Facilities that, until now, didn't have the opportunity to properly feature the right differentiating information about their facilities.

The directory is also an important resource for care management teams at healthcare systems and hospitals across the country. "Now patients will be able to more easily navigate the process of researching, comparing, and contacting skilled facilities all within one comprehensive tool," said James Thorman, SVP and General Manager of A Place for Mom's Healthcare and Home Care business.

For a limited time, NursingHomes.com is offering Skilled Nursing Facilities a free trial of its Premium Profile subscription, with 300 skilled facilities already signed up. For facilities interested in maintaining the Premium Profile level after the trial, a subscription will be offered for a fee. For more information about becoming a Premier partner, please contact [email protected].

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation's leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom's mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved ones across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom's service is provided at no cost to families because it is paid for by the senior living communities and home care providers in its network. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com.

Media Contact

Shari Joseph, A Place for Mom, 1 9175753920, [email protected], www.aplaceformom.com

SOURCE A Place for Mom