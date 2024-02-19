A Place for Mom Recognizes Meridian Senior Living and 14 of its Communities with 2024 Best of Senior Living Awards

Congratulations to each Meridian Senior Living Community on receiving the 2024 Best of Senior Living Award. It's an honor to witness the dedication and passion of our teams as they consistently deliver exceptional care to our residents. Post this

This year's recognition marks the fourth consecutive year for many of Meridian Senior Living's communities. To qualify for a Best of Senior Living Award, communities must receive 10 or more reviews in 2023 with an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars and offer assisted living, in-home care, independent living, skilled nursing, or memory care in the United States or Canada.

Meridian Senior Living communities recognized with the 2024 Best of Senior Living Award include:

"Congratulations to each Meridian Senior Living Community on receiving the 2024 Best of Senior Living Award. It's an honor to witness the dedication and passion of our teams as they consistently deliver exceptional care to our residents," said Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Castleberry.

Sue Johansen, Executive Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom, commented, "We've gathered more than 330,000 reviews of senior living communities and providers across aplaceformom.com that capture first-hand experiences from seniors and their families. As families evaluate options for their loved one's senior care, they seek out A Place for Mom's reviews for trusted and reliable feedback to help in their decision. The outstanding care and support senior living communities provide remains a common theme across the top reviews."

Meridian Senior Living is dedicated to enriching the lives of its residents through extraordinary experiences. Comprised of passionate individuals operating as a cohesive team, Meridian Senior Living delivers exceptional services and fosters a joyful, active lifestyle for those it serves. With an innovative approach tailored to enhance daily life for seniors, Meridian Senior Living ensures each resident receives personalized attention regardless of their care level. For more information about Meridian Senior Living visit: www.meridiansenior.com. See the full list of A Place for Mom's 2024 Best of Senior Living winners on their site.

About Meridian Senior Living:

Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates 45 seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive resident experience. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care services with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven and personalized solutions. Its mission, as the leader in senior care advisory, is to be a trusted destination for families and our community customers. They are a quickly growing organization with over 500 senior living experts connecting hundreds of thousands of families every year to one of its community customers. For more information, visit www.aplaceformom.com.

Media Contact

Janet Davis, Meridian Senior Living, 1 703-674-8310, jdavis@meridiansenior.com, https://www.meridiansenior.com

SOURCE Meridian Senior Living