A Place for Mom Reveals Best of Senior Living Award Winners for 2024

"Reviews from a trusted platform are a critical part of the customer experience when new prospective residents are evaluating senior living communities and home care providers," said Sue Johansen, Executive Vice President, Community Network, A Place for Mom. Post this

With hundreds of senior living experts across the country and the most extensive national community and home care provider network available, A Place for Mom offers a wide array of resources to help caregivers navigate senior care, including personalized and unbiased senior living recommendations. A Place for Mom has found that, on average, families are six times more likely to move into communities with recent reviews, further reinforcing the importance of reviews in helping families make decisions.

This year's Best of Senior Living Awards recognize top providers in nearly every state and several Canadian provinces based on reviews from seniors and their loved ones. To qualify for Best of Senior Living, award winners had to maintain an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher and receive at least 10 reviews between Jan. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023. Of the communities and providers that qualify, those that receive 25 reviews or more during the award period will also receive the Best of Senior Living "All-Star" distinction. Out of the 900 communities recognized as the Best of Senior Living, close to 100 have earned the All-Star Award.

The top reviews across aplaceformom.com often highlight the excellent care and support provided by senior living communities. Visit aplaceformom.com/awards to access thousands of reviews and find the full list of A Place for Mom's 2024 Best of Senior Living Award winners.

