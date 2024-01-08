A Potentially Fatal Disease Converges with Romance and International Terrorism in New Medical Thriller

The investigation of a rare blood disease by a young doctor leads to the development of an unexpected romance and becoming embroiled in an international terrorist plot involving Brexit in the new novel "Cluster" Post this

"Often in my medical career, I encounter patients frustrated their disease was of an unknown cause," said McCunney. "I integrated the investigation of the blood diseases with romance and international terrorism involving Northern Ireland, which incorporates my long interest in Irish history and contemporary politics with my experience in medicine."

As a practicing physician for over 40 years in occupational environmental medicine, Dr. McCunney has been asked to determine potential occupational or environmental causes of disease and also to evaluate whether exposure to a hazard has adversely affected human health. Over his career, he has evaluated "clusters" of diseases and has lectured on the topic around the world.

"I would like readers to gain a perspective on how environmental hazards can adversely affect health and how such causes may be examined," said McCunney, "including a glimpse into the process of investigating clusters."

"Cluster"

By Robert J. McCunney

ISBN: 9781665743969 (softcover); 9781665743976 (hardcover); 9781665743983 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and https:/Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Robert J. McCunney is a specialist in internal, occupational and environmental medicine. As a practicing physician in the Pulmonary Division of the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass., he is also a member of the Harvard Medical School faculty, and a visiting research professor at the Harvard School of Public Health. He is a former director of Environmental Medicine at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. McCunney received a BS in chemical engineering from Drexel University, an MS in environmental health from the University of Minnesota, an MD from the Thomas Jefferson University Medical School, and an MPH from the Harvard School of Public Health. He trained in internal medicine at Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago. He has served as editor-in-chief of five medical textbooks and authored or coauthored more than 125 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. While medicine is his life's passion, he enjoys outdoor activities and is a proud father of his son, Rob, and daughter, Kelsey. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845229-cluster.

