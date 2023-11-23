A Quest for Survival, a science fiction story, depicts the chaos that hate brings in the galaxy, which seemingly mirrors the happenings in the real world

Join David and Danielle in their quest for survival and their journey to building the family together again. A Quest for Survival has been included in this year's awards contest with Readers Favorite.

UNION CITY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life is hard as it is, and challenges seem to come at every person nonstop. With a lot going on outside the house, inside each home should be everybody's refuge. The family, though not perfect, should always be the source of strength, support, and love. But what if the chaos of the outside world is so strong that it destroys the family and the home?