A Quest for Survival, a science fiction story, depicts the chaos that hate brings in the galaxy, which seemingly mirrors the happenings in the real world

Join David and Danielle in their quest for survival and their journey to building the family together again. A Quest for Survival has been included in this year's awards contest with Readers Favorite.
UNION CITY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life is hard as it is, and challenges seem to come at every person nonstop. With a lot going on outside the house, inside each home should be everybody's refuge. The family, though not perfect, should always be the source of strength, support, and love. But what if the chaos of the outside world is so strong that it destroys the family and the home?
This is what happens in the book A Quest for Survival. The Odessas and other citizens of the planet Saturn find their lives shaken when the outsiders—the Pyorian force—attacks their planet home and puts all their lives in danger. Worse, the attackers force the Odessa family to live in separate worlds and, eventually, take the lives of the parents. The Odessa siblings, David and Danielle, are forced to move forward in life without their parents, but they have to find a way to be united again and keep what remains of the family together. They also have to know the reason behind the violent attack of the Pyorians on Saturn.
Join David and Danielle in their quest for survival and their journey to building the family together again. A Quest for Survival has been included in this year's awards contest with Readers Favorite.
About the Author
Author Robert Perrin is born, raised, and currently living in Central Pennsylvania. Despite graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science, Robert has always had a penchant for writing. He has written poetry in high school and has even dabbled in screenwriting. He has been working for the same independent government contractor for nineteen years. He enjoys the outdoors and travelling, which are both great sources of materials for stories.
A Quest for Survival
by Robert Perrin
Hardback: $34.95 | ISBN-13: 978-1977240439
Publication Date: July 2021 | Pages: 318
Media Contact
Marie Lewis, Book Whirl, 1 (877) 207 1679, [email protected], https://bookwhirl.org/
SOURCE Book Whirl
Share this article