A Radiant Tribute to the Holidays, ANTY Introduces the Luminara Collection, Fusing Culture and Modern Elegance

The concept of luminaria is deeply rooted in holiday traditions. Serving as a beacon of warmth and self-celebration, this collection draws upon the spirit of illumination, embracing light as a symbol of inner light, hope, and festive cheer. The Luminara Collection sparkles with diamonds that elegantly mirror and reflect the brilliance of light. Each jewel is meticulously crafted with polished 18K white gold or platinum, capturing a shimmering effect in wearable form. The designs range from Syrus hoop earrings that evoke candlelit glimmers to the classic Opel necklace, which emulates the graceful outline of a flame.

Among the highlights are the Luminara statement rings. Indulge in the perfect right-hand choice for cocktail parties or to celebrate milestones, from promotions to turning a new leaf with health. Whether one is seeking a one-of-a-kind engagement ring this holiday season, or a piece that stands out from the crowd, ANTY's designs revel in an aesthetic of timeless meeting the utmost unique. The Crown Ring forms a regal silhouette with 18K white gold and 101 round brilliant diamonds totaling 1.39 carats, designed to sit like a crown upon the finger. Rows of diamonds taper into a pointed design, with each arch cocooned by additional diamonds in a striking form. For those who adore the intricate, the Masquerade Ring has a majestic pattern crafted in 18K white gold, also with 101 round diamonds, and an added flourish of four marquise, eight pear, and two princess-cut diamonds for gala-worthy opulence. The Royale Ring translates calligraphic inspiration into a swirling 18K white gold design, adorned with 117 round diamonds, creating a looping silhouette. It can be worn alone or stacked, making it a versatile option for those seeking timeless beauty. Finally, the Leaflet Ring brings a contemporary edge to a classic motif. It dazzles with 60 round diamonds totaling 0.70 carats in 18K white gold, inspired by nature's beauty with a leaf-like pattern that captivates the eye. Perfect for the nature lover, it is an ideal gift for those celebrating life's most meaningful moments. Each Luminara Collection ring by ANTY captures light while capturing one's attention, offering unforgettable elegance.

This holiday season, the Luminara Collection is a luminous gesture, perfect for gifting loved ones or indulging in celebrating oneself. Like luminarias that brighten festive nights, each piece in the collection illuminates, adding an unexpected design-driven twist to holiday celebrations. Celebrate the season with the perfect holiday gift to bring light and joy to those held dear. To learn more about ANTY, visit https://anty.co/ or email [email protected]. For inquiries regarding this press release, contact Pietra Communications at [email protected] or call 212-913-9761.

About ANTY

ANTY is a Washington D.C.-based fine jewelry brand co-founded by sisters Amany and Engy Afify, who bring together a shared passion for quality, artistry and heritage to create a distinctive collection of timeless jewels. Launched in 2021, ANTY draws inspiration from the sisters' Egyptian heritage and global experiences, crafting designs that speak to individuality, elegance, and the beauty of personal expression. ANTY is built on the belief that jewelry should enhance the wearer's character and celebrate the moments that matter most. By blending traditional motifs with contemporary design elements, the brand develops collections that fuel both the classic and innovative. ANTY's mission is to create jewelry that empowers and inspires, making it a cherished part of the wearer's journey.

Media Contact

